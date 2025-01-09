Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Hyundai Motor to invest record $16.7 billion in South Korea this year

Hyundai Motor to invest record $16.7 billion in South Korea this year

The planned investment by Hyundai Motor Group includes 11.5 trillion won in research and development for next-generation products

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Group, including Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp, ranks third in global vehicle sale. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said on Thursday it planned to boost domestic investment by 19 per cent to a record high of 24.3 trillion won ($16.65 billion) this year to secure future growth even as it grapples with economic and political uncertainties. 
Hyundai Motor Group, including Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp, ranks third in global vehicle sales behind Toyota Motor and Volkswagen. 
The planned investment by Hyundai Motor Group includes 11.5 trillion won in research and development for next-generation products, electrification, software-defined vehicles, hydrogen-fuelled products and other technology. 
It will also spend 12 trillion won on ordinary investments such as adjusting production lines to make electric vehicles and new models and about 800 billion won on strategic investments such as for autonomous driving, the statement said. 
 
"Hyundai Motor Group is making the largest investment ever in South Korea this year because it believes that continuous and stable investments are essential to overcome the crisis and secure future growth engines in the face of growing uncertainties," the group said, without directly describing the crisis it faced. 

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Stocks to Watch, Jan 9, 2025: TCS, TaMo, M&M, Manappuram Finance, LIC, MOIL

Hyundai Creta Electric

Creta Electric SUV: A new chapter in Hyundai's EV design and performance

Creta

Creta drives Hyundai to record sales with a stellar performance in 2024

Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai Creta Electric: Check features, price, design, more ahead of launch

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor reports 2.4% decline in sales at 55,078 units in Dec 2024

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung last week referred to a recession and global conflicts as external risks for the company. 
Shares in Hyundai Motor and Kia were up 2.3 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively in early trade after the news, while the broader market was up 0.1 per cent. 
Hyundai and Kia said last week they aimed to grow their combined global sales by 2 per cent to 7.39 million vehicles in 2025, after reporting a dip in 2024 sales and missing their targets. 
South Korea's consumer sentiment dropped the most since the 2020 pandemic in December, hit by political uncertainty following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law and his impeachment. 
In the United States, President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose universal 10 per cent tariffs on imported goods.
Hyundai Motor started production at a new factory in the US state of Georgia last year to make its vehicles eligible for the Biden administration's tax credits, which Trump threatened to scrap.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US house, capitol

US lawmaker reintroduces bill to end Pakistan's major non-Nato ally status

US flag, US, united states

Second US port strike averted as union, employers reach tentative deal

California wildfires

Damage, economic loss from California wildfire estimates top $50 bn

Volvo

Plan for Mexico truck factory ongoing despite US tariff threat: Volvo CEO

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump gives GOP senators no set strategy as leaders strain to develop plan

Topics : Hyundai Motors South Korea Hyundai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon