Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Auto Expo / News / Hyundai Creta Electric interiors revealed ahead of Jan 17 launch: Details

Hyundai Creta Electric interiors revealed ahead of Jan 17 launch: Details

Hyundai India has been gradually revealing details of Creta Electric ahead of its launch, giving us an idea of what the new EV will look like on the inside and its feature offerings

Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai Creta Electric will be launched on January 17.

Shubham Parashar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai is gearing up to unveil the highly anticipated Creta Electric on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Korean automaker has been gradually revealing details ahead of its launch, giving us an idea of what the new Creta Electric will look like on the inside and its feature offerings. While the overall cabin design mirrors its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, Hyundai has introduced updates to align with the distinct character of an electric vehicle.
 

Hyundai Creta Electric cabin features

 
The SUV will come with a dual-tone granite gray and dark navy interior. It will also feature ocean blue ambient lighting on the console to match the new exterior color. The centre console has a floating design with large cupholders and a rotary dial, likely for drive modes. The steering wheel is new as well, resembling the one on the Ioniq 5. Similarly, the shift-by-wire gear selector has been mounted on the right side of the steering column.
 
 
The Hyundai Creta Electric also offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology with a power socket placed below the rear seat for charging gadgets like laptops and cameras, among others. The dashboard retains the floating console design, housing two 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster.

Sustainable materials used

 
Being an EV, the Creta Electric’s cabin includes environment-friendly touches, such as seats made from sustainable materials, including recycled plastic bottles for fabric and corn extract for artificial leather upholstery. Additionally, Hyundai is offering 8-way power-adjustable seats for both the driver and co-driver, with a memory function for the driver to enhance comfort levels.
 
It will also feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, a premium eight-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera view, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and Level 2 ADAS features, among others.

Also Read

Hyundai Creta Electric

Citi initiates coverage with 'Buy' on Hyundai Motor India; share up 3%

Hyundai Creta Electric

Creta Electric SUV: A new chapter in Hyundai's EV design and performance

Creta

Creta drives Hyundai to record sales with a stellar performance in 2024

hyundai

Hyundai India starts $3.3 billion IPO in country's largest ever share sale

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

Hyundai India plans Rs 32,000 cr expansion, aims for 1.1 mn units by 2028

 
The fully-loaded Excellence trim of the Creta EV will also include payment integration for charging, a digital key that allows the owner to use their smartphone to access the car, single-pedal driving, voice commands for the infotainment system, and Hyundai’s Bluelink in-car connectivity technology.
 
The Hyundai Creta Electric will have two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The 42 kWh unit will deliver an ARAI-certified range of 390 km, while the larger 51.4 kWh unit will provide a range of 473 km on a full charge. The long-range Creta Electric is claimed to accelerate from 0–100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. It will also offer three drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.
 
Hyundai states that the Creta Electric can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 58 minutes using DC fast charging. An 11 kW AC wallbox charger will take around four hours to charge from 10 per cent to 100 per cent.

More From This Section

M9 MPV

MG M9 MPV set to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, launching in March

Mercedes-Benz began accepting bookings for the G 580 electric last year, and deliveries are expected to begin in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric SUV with EQ tech launched at Rs 3 crore

Tata launches 2025 Tiago and Tiago EV ahead of Bharat Mobility Expo unveil

Tata launches 2025 Tiago and Tiago EV ahead of Bharat Mobility Expo unveil

Continental Tires

Continental Tires launch ContiSeal tyres with anti-puncture technology

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai India updates variant range for Venue, Verna, and Grand i10 Nios

Topics : Hyundai India Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Creta Hyundai electric vehicles Electric Vehicles BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon