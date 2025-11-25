Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ICICI Bank stock at crossroads, may test multi-year supports: Tech charts

ICICI Bank stock at crossroads, may test multi-year supports: Tech charts

ICICI Bank is seen trading close to its weekly trend line support, and the 50-MMA; key technical indicators the stock has not violated since May 2023 and November 2020, respectively; show charts.

ICICI Bank is seen trading close to its weekly trend line and 20-MMA supports, which the stock has held since May 2023 and November 2020.

Technical chart shows presence of multi-year supports in ₹1,340 - ₹1,295 - support zone. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Bank stock is seen trapped in a narrow trading range, between its 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) and the 20-DMA for the last 9 trading sessions, shows the technical chart. That apart, the stock is seen fluctuating above and below the 200-DMA.  The daily chart shows that the 50-DMA at ₹1,377 is seen acting as a near-term hurdle, while the 20-DMA at ₹1,362 has been providing support. Meanwhile, the 200-DMA stands in between at ₹1,373.  The daily chart further shows that the 50-DMA is seen converging towards the 200-DMA. As and when the 50-DMA slips below the 200-DMA, it shall signal the formation of a 'Death Cross' - which in general has bearish implications.  On Tuesday in intra-day trade, ICICI Bank was seen trading on a flat note at ₹1,366, after having tested both the - 50-DMA and the 20-DMA in intra-day trades.  Given this background, here's a detailed technical analysis on the ICICI Bank stock. 

ICICI Bank: Technical outlook

ICICI Bank

Current Price: ₹1,366  Downside Risk: 12.1%  Support: ₹1,340; ₹1,332; ₹1,295  Resistance: ₹1,377; ₹1,402  Apart from the above mentioned key moving averages, ICICI Bank stock is also seen trading below the 100-DMA for the last three months on a consistent basis. This coupled with the possibility of 'Death Cross' formation on the daily chart, signals a likely cautious outlook for ICICI Bank in the near-term. 
 
 
    Further, the daily chart shows presence of near-support for the stock at ₹1,332 in the form of the super trend line. Similarly, the weekly super trend line indicates support at ₹1,340, and this particular technical indicator has not been violated on a weekly closing basis since May 19, 2023. Thus, suggesting a likelihood of strong support for ICICI Bank stock around ₹1,332 - ₹1,340 zone.  The long-term chart shows presence of another key support in the form of 20-Month Moving Average at ₹1,295. ICICI Bank stock has been holding above the 20-MMA since the rebound in November 2020.  Charts flag that in case the above mentioned support levels are violated, ICICI Bank stock can potentially crack towards ₹1,200 levels on the downside, with interim support likely around ₹1,260.  Meanwhile, for the overall trend to turn favourable the stock will need to conquer and trade consistently above the 100-DMA hurdle, which stands at ₹1,402. 

More From This Section

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Why did Dr Reddy's share rise over 2% in overall subdued market? Details

Stock Market Live Update Today, November 25

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 130 pts, Nifty near 26k; VIX up 5%; realty, PSBs gain; IT drags

Max India share price

Max India up 4% after Antara Senior Care launches new facility in Bengaluru

How to pick smallcap stocks for investing? Harini Dedhia shares insights

Smallcap stocks: Don't overlook this critical question before investing

Yatra Online share price

Yatra Online shares slip 7% after CEO change; details here

Topics : Market technicals ICICI Bank Trading strategies technical analysis technical charts Trading calls Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid bank stocks private sector banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon