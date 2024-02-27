ICICI Lombard hits new high; stock surges 5% on heavy volumes

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company hit a new high of Rs 1,732.70, as they surged 5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock of private general insurance company surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,667 touched on February 21.

Thus far in the month of February, the stock price of ICICI Lombard has rallied 16 per cent, while since January 16, post December quarter (Q3FY24) earnings, it has zoomed 26 per cent.

At 11:54 AM; the stock quoted 4.5 per cent higher at Rs 1,724, as compared to 0.06 per cent