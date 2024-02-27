Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ICICI Lombard hits new high; stock surges 5% on heavy volumes

Till 11:54 AM; a combined 8.77 million equity shares representing 1.8 per cent of total equity of ICICI Lombard changed hands on the NSE and BSE, data shows.

ICICI Lombard
Premium

ICICI Lombard

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company hit a new high of Rs 1,732.70, as they surged 5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock of private general insurance company surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,667 touched on February 21.

Thus far in the month of February, the stock price of ICICI Lombard has rallied 16 per cent, while since January 16, post December quarter (Q3FY24) earnings, it has zoomed 26 per cent.

At 11:54 AM; the stock quoted 4.5 per cent higher at Rs 1,724, as compared to 0.06 per cent

Also Read

Bhargav Dasgupta steps down as MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Asian Development Bank appoints Bhargav Dasgupta as VP of market solutions

ICICI Bank Q3 loan book may grow 19%; asset quality seen steady: Analysts

ICICI Lombard says it has got Rs 1729 cr tax demand from GST Intelligence

ICICI Lombard Q2 results: Net profit dips by 2% due to rise in expenses

Whirlpool India hits 6-year low; stock dips 6% on brokerage downgrade

Andhra Cements slips 5%, erases losses later as Promoter begins stake sale

Rail shares in focus after PM flags-off Rs 41K cr projects; RailTel up 16%

Hind Rectifiers freezes at 10% upper circuit on order win from Indian Rlys

AMC shares scale 52-week highs; HDFC, Nippon, Aditya Birla rally up to 5%

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends ICICI Lombard ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCORERajya Sabha polls LIVEArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon