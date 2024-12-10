Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ICICI Prudential Life shares gain 3% after stellar premiums growth in Nov

ICICI Prudential Life shares gain 3% after stellar premiums growth in Nov

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance company surged 2.84 per cent at Rs 694.90 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade

ICICI Prudential Life

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance company surged 2.84 per cent at Rs 694.90 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade. This came after ICICI Prudential Life experienced a 1.5x increase in its November premiums, with total annual premium equivalent (APE) rising 2.7x compared to the same period last fiscal. The company's retail APE also saw a strong 28 per cent growth.
 
Analysts at JM Financials said that the company’s 122.7 per cent growth in group APE is likely due to some large deal win. The company also saw its market share improvement by 110 basis points Y-o-Y  at 6.7 per cent. 
 
 
Moreover, other private insurers like Max Life also reported strong performance, with a 21 per cent Y-o-Y increase in premiums and a 25 per cent growth in both total and retail APE. 
 
On the other hand HDFC Life saw a 13 per cent Y-o-Y rise in premiums for November and a 14 per cent growth for the first eight months of FY25, with both total and retail APE up by 3 per cent in November.
 
Meanwhile, Private life insurance companies delivered strong performance, with November premiums rising 31 per cent Y-o-Y. This growth contributed to a 15 per cent Y-o-Y increase in premiums for the first eight months of FY25.
 
On the financial front, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's net profit rose marginally by 3 per cent to Rs 252 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) from Rs 244 in the year-ago period.

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 50 pts to 81,450; Nifty lower at 24,600; Smallcaps gain

equity trading volumes, share market

Stock market crash over? Mid-, Small-caps surge; 5 key scrips to track

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

DCM Shriram share price jumps 4% in trade; here's what's boosting rally

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma zooms 4% on positive antibody drug trials; check details

IPO

Toss The Coin IPO opens: GMP up 110%; Check price band, lot size, more

 
Value of new business (VNB) of the insurer increased 1.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 586 crore in Q2 against Rs 577 crore in the year-ago period. VNB is the present value of all future profits to shareholders measured at the time of writing the new business contract.
 
The insurer’s VNB margin, a measure of profitability, contracted to 23 per cent as compared to 28 per cent in the last year.
 
On the equities side, ICICI Prudential Life’s stock outperformed the market year to date as it has surged 28 per cent, while gaining 25 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 12 per cent year to date and 16 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 98,845.45 crore.  At 12:26 AM; the shares of the company were trading 0.83 per cent higher at Rs 681.25 a piece. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 81,445.58 level. 
 

Also Read

IT industry, IT companies, IT sector

Nifty IT index hits record high on December 10: Here's what drove the rally

Gold

Mannapuram Finance, Muthoot Finance gain up to 3% in trade; here's why

steel production

Steel shares trade firm; Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL rally up to 5%

Metropolis Healthcare

Metropolis Healthcare shares rise 3% after acquiring Core Diagnostics

drugs, pharma sector

Bajaj Healthcare share hits 52-wk high on inking CDMO deal for 15 new APIs

Topics : Buzzing stocks ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon