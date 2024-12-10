Stock market crash over? Mid-, Small-caps surge; 5 key scrips to track

Equity markets have recouped partly from the recent fall and are now showing glimpses of a potential extended recovery. Benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty have gained around 6 per cent from their respective lows, and were now seen quoting around 81,600 and 24,650 levels in intra-day deals on Tuesday. The broader indices have outperformed the benchmark indices in terms of market returns. The NSE Nifty MidCap 150 index has soared over 9 per cent, while the SmallCap 250 index has zoomed nearly 12 per cent from its November low. At present levels, the Nifty Mid- and SmallCap indices are barely 3.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent shy from their respective life-time highs. In comparison, Sensex and the Nifty are still 5.4 per cent and 6.6 per cent away from their summits of 85,978 and 26,277, respectively. Against this backdrop, here are 5 stocks from the broader market space to keep a close track off. AIA Engineering Current Price: Rs 3,506 Upside Potential: 19% Support: Rs 3,475; Rs 3,375 Resistance: Rs 3,662; Rs 3,805; Rs 3,925 AIA Engineering stock has recovered 5.5 per cent from its recent low of Rs 3,337. Today, the stock is seen trading above its short-term (20-DMA) Daily Moving Average for the first time since October 18, 2024. Among the key momentum oscillators, the Stochastic Slow and MACD (Moving Average Convergence-Divergence) are favourably placed. Hence, the stock may attempt a further up move. ALSO READ: RIL stock tests 10-yr support, can tank 35% to Rs 850 if breaks this level On the upside, the stock could rally towards Rs 4,170 levels; with interim resistance expected around Rs 3,662, Rs 3,805 and Rs 3,925 levels. On the other hand, the 20-DMA at Rs 3,475 is likely to act as an immediate support followed by Rs 3,375. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Dalmia Bharat Current Price: Rs 1,895 Downside Risk: 6.6% Support: Rs 1,826; Rs 1,800 Resistance: Rs 1,960 Dalmia Bharat is seen facing resistance around the trend line on the weekly scale at Rs 1,960 for the last two weeks. Until this hurdle is not removed, the stock could witness intermittent dips. As such on the downside, the stock could slip to Rs 1,770 levels; with interim support expected around Rs 1,826 and Rs 1,800. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Coromandel International Current Price: Rs 1,791 Upside Potential: 7.2% Support: Rs 1,760; Rs 1725 Resistance: Rs 1,820; Rs 1,870 Coromandel International stock is seen trading with a favourable bias post the breakout in early November. The stock has gained nearly 8 per cent during this period, with the 20-DMA providing adequate support in times of a dip. ALSO READ: HUL, Dabur, Godrej Consumer risk up to 15% downside; show charts The stock is now seen trading in a tight range of Rs 1,760 - Rs 1,820. The stock needs to breakout above Rs 1,820 for further upside. Post which, the stock can potentially rally to Rs 1,920 levels; with interim resistance likely around Rs 1,870. Below 1,760, support for Coromandel can be expected around Rs 1,725. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Vinati Organics Current Price: Rs 1,880 Upside Potential: 17% Support: Rs 1,820; Rs 1,800 Resistance: Rs 1,940; Rs 1,970 Vinati Organics share price has gained nearly 4 per cent on the back of near 6-fold jump in trading volumes on the NSE. In the process, the stock is seen testing its near-term resistance around Rs 1,938 levels. The Rs 1,940 - Rs 1,970 is the key resistance zone for the stock; above which the stock can potentially rally to Rs 2,200 levels. On the downside, the 200-DMA at Rs 1,820 and the 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) at Rs 1,800 are acting as strong supports so far. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART HFCL Current Price: Rs 127.70 Downside Risk: 12.5% Support: Rs 119.60 Resistance: Rs 134; Rs 136 HFCL stock was seen struggling around its 20-WMA for the last six trading weeks. The stock once again seems to have failed to conquer this key hurdle. Today, the stock has slipped below its 20-DMA for the first time since November 13, 2024. Chart shows, the stock could extend the fall and test its 200-DMA at Rs 119.60; below which a steeper slide towards Rs f111.80 cannot be ruled out. On the upside, key resistance for the stock stands at Rs 134 and Rs 136 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART