Market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on account of Christmas

Indian exchanges like NSE, BSE, MCX, and the bond market will remain shut on the account of Christmas, this is the last market holiday on a trading day in this calendar year

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE) and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are to remain shut on December 25 on account of Christmas. All the offerings for trading, including equity, derivatives, SLB, currency, bond and commodities, will remain shut for the trading day. 
 
This is the last holiday of stock markets in the current calendar year during trading days.
 
Markets will resume trading on Tuesday, December 26. Before this closure, markets were shut on November 27, on the occasion of Gurunanak Jayanti. The next closure of markets during trading days is expected on January 26, on account of Republic Day.
 
How did the stock market perform on Friday?
 
On Friday, Nifty 50, the benchmark NSE index, closed in the green, as it opened at 21,295 at 9:15 am and closed at 21,331 at 3:15 pm. While Sensex, the benchmark BSE index, climbed 241.86 points to 71,106.96 points from Thursday's closure. Both the indices closed above 0.30% on Friday.
 
How did the stock market perform this month?
 
Both Nifty and Sensex have performed stellarly since the five assembly election results were declared. The BJP won 3 out of 5 assembly elections.
 
After a massive rally since the election results, the markets corrected sharply on December 20; the Nifty fell by 302 points, and the Sensex shed 930 points. The sharpest decline was noted in the small-cap index, with a 3.4 per cent fall, followed by the mid-cap, with around a 3 per cent decline.
 
Major sectors closed in the green; the top performer on Friday was Wipro, with a 6.43 per cent rise in the stock, followed by HCLTech BajajAuto, Hindalco, and Tata Motors. Seven stocks hit the upper circuit, while nine stocks had reached the lower circuit point.

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

