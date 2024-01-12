Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India exchange-traded fund debuts on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

S&P India Shariah Liquid 35/20 Capped Index has rallied nearly 20 per cent in the past one year in AED terms

ETFs, exchange traded funds, SBI ETF

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An exchange traded fund (ETF) based on domestic stocks opened for subscription on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Friday.  The fund will help channel investments into India—the fifth largest market globally—from the Gulf nation, which has an estimated 4 million Indian expatriates.

The subscription for the Chimera S&P India Shariah ETF will remain open until January 17 and the ETF will then list on the ADX on January 26. The fund is being launched by Abu-Dhabi-based Lunate Capital. The ETF will replicate the performance of the S&P India Shariah Liquid 35/20 Capped Index. It comprises 30 most liquid Shariah-compliant Indian stocks, which includes Reliance Industries, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services. The index has the highest weightage to the IT sector at 35.4 per cent followed by energy at 25.1 per cent. Typically, sectors such as banking, gambling and alcohol are excluded as they are not Shariah-compliant.  
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ETF intends to distribute dividends on a semi-annual basis.

S&P India Shariah Liquid 35/20 Capped Index has rallied nearly 20 per cent in the past one year in AED terms.

“The Chimera S&P India Shariah ETF offers investors on the ADX direct access to the world’s fifth-largest stock market and one of the fastest growing economies globally. This ETF is also Shariah-compliant which will appeal to a broader range of investors who prioritise adherence to Islamic financial principles. The Chimera S&P India Shariah ETF enhances the range of ETFs available to investors in the UAE, now giving them direct access to markets in eight different countries worldwide,” said Sherif Salem, Partner and Head of Public Markets, Lunate.

In 2023, ADX’s trading volumes of ETFs exceeded AED 5 billion (Rs 11,300 crore), marking a 160 per cent increase from the previous year.

BNY Mellon will act as the ETFs’ global custodian.

Hani Kablawi, Head of International, BNY Mellon, said, “This latest ETF offering provides further opportunity for investors to access this fast-growing market. As the global custodian for all of Lunate Capital’s ETFs, we continue to support Lunate’s funds with our open architecture platform, ETF expertise and scale.”

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Cameron Green traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Abu Dhabi's TAQA is not in talks for $2.5 billion investment, says Adani

IPL 2024 auction: Mumbai snaps Hardik Pandya; Green traded to RCB - Reports

Confirmed: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians from GT ahead of IPL 2024

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

Axis Bank-Karvy matter: SAT says Sebi has 4 weeks to restore pledged shares

Market regulator Sebi tweaks rule for onboarding investors in AIFs

Nifty PSU Bank soars 3%; Bank of India, Union Bank, PNB, UCO rally up to 7%

Kamdhenu soars 41% in one week ahead of Board meet for fund raising

Sensex soars 850 pts, Nifty vaults 250 pts: What's behind Friday's rally?

Topics : exchange traded funds Abu Dhabi S&P Indian markets IT sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon