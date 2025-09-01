August slump: Over 2,300 stocks in red, market breadth hits 6-month low

The advance-decline ratio (ADR) in August fell to 0.94, its lowest in six months, signalling broad weakness across Indian equities. More than 2,300 stocks declined during the month.
The number of stocks in the red was second only to February, when 2,509 counters fell and ADR dropped to 0.77. That was the weakest level since the pandemic-induced selloff of March 2020, when ADR hit 0.72.
Both February and August were marked by sharp foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, cautious investor positioning, and sharper declines in broader market segments versus frontline indices.
The Nifty Midcap 100 dropped 2.9 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 tumbled 4.1 per cent in August. Like February, August saw investor sentiment weighed by US trade tariffs, sluggish earnings, and elevated valuations, as flagged by analysts tracking the ongoing consolidation.
Foreign investors continued to trim their India exposure, redirecting funds to outperforming Asian peers like China and South Korea. While India’s indices remained flat year-to-date, South Korea's markets surged 40 per cent and China's 27 per cent.
Despite muted returns, the Nifty trades at 22x forward earnings—expensive compared to China’s sub-13x multiple.