India's equity MF inflows moderate in November; SIPs hit new high

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Inflows into India's equity mutual funds fell in November, while investors continued to prefer small- and mid-cap funds on hopes of strong returns, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday.
 
The inflows dropped 22.15% month-on-month to Rs 15,536 crore in November from Rs 19,957 crore in October, the data showed.
 
This is the 33rd consecutive month of inflows on a net basis.
 
"Diwali festivities and bank holidays probably affected equity net flows in November," said Manish Mehta, head of sales, marketing and digital business at Kotak Mutual Fund.
 
Mutual fund inflows in equity-oriented schemes were at Rs 1.45 trillion, so far this year, propelling the benchmark indexes Nifty 50, BSE Sensex as well as the more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps to fresh all-time highs.
 
The benchmark Nifty 50 gained 5.52% in November, its best month since July 2022, aided by favourable liquidity conditions, easing global rate concerns and strong macroeconomic data.
 
Contributions into systematic investment plans (SIPs) - in which investors make regular payments into mutual funds - hit a record of Rs 17,073 crore in November, with the number of SIP accounts rising by 1.41 million to 74.41 million, also an all-time high.
Small-cap funds accounted for most of the investments for the 14th straight month at Rs 3,699 crore, about 12 times the inflows of Rs 307 crore into large-caps.
 
Mid-caps received inflows worth Rs 2,666 crore, compared with Rs 2,409 crore in October. Small- and mid-caps jumped 12% and 10.4%, respectively, in November, powered by retail inflows.
 
The small- and mid-cap indexes gained 48% and 40% so far this year, far outperforming a 15.5% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
 
Investors should be cautious about hiking allocations into small-caps, given the recent rally and stretched valuations, two analysts said.

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

