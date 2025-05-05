Monday, May 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Energy Exchange trade volumes grow 26% to 10,584 MUs in April

In the Day-Ahead Market (DAM), IEX achieved 4,231 MU volumes in April as compared to 4,116 MU in April last year, posting a y-o-y increase of 3 per cent

The exchange platform enables efficient price discovery and increases the accessibility and transparency of the energy market in India while also enhancing the speed and efficiency of trade execution. Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has reported a 26 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in electricity trade volumes at 10,584 million units (MUs) in April.

A total of 2.90 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) were traded in the trading sessions held on April 9 and April 30, at a clearing price of Rs 300/REC and Rs 350/REC respectively. The next REC trading sessions are scheduled on May 14 and May 28, the country's leading electricity exchange said in a statement.

In the Day-Ahead Market (DAM), IEX achieved 4,231 MU volumes in April as compared to 4,116 MU in April last year, posting a y-o-y increase of 3 per cent.  The volumes in the Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) increased by 48 per cent y-o-y to 3,893 MUs in April from 2,629 MU in same month in 2024.

 

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 782 MU volumes during April 2025 as compared to 402 MU in April 2024, registering an increase of 95 per cent YoY.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy and certificates including renewable energy certificates as well as energy saving certificates.

The exchange platform enables efficient price discovery and increases the accessibility and transparency of the energy market in India while also enhancing the speed and efficiency of trade execution. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

