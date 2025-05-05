Monday, May 05, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Russian rouble strengthens vs US dollar, Chinese yuan in thin holiday trade

Russian rouble strengthens vs US dollar, Chinese yuan in thin holiday trade

At 1140 GMT, the rouble was up 2% at 81.1 against the U.S. dollar, LSEG data based on over-the-counter quotes showed

A customer hands over Russian rouble banknotes and coins to a vendor at a market in Omsk, Russia (Photo: Reuters)

The Russian currency has risen by almost 40% against the dollar so far this year. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters MOSCOW
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Russian rouble strengthened against both the U.S. dollar and the Chinese yuan on Monday, despite falling oil prices and threats of more Western sanctions, in thin trade between Russia's May Day and Victory Day holidays. 
At 1140 GMT, the rouble was up 2% at 81.1 against the U.S. dollar, LSEG data based on over-the-counter quotes showed.
The Russian currency has risen by almost 40% against the dollar so far this year. 
Against the Chinese yuan, which is used by Russia's central bank for its foreign exchange interventions and is the most-traded foreign currency in Russia, the rouble was up 1.4% at 11.24 to the yuan on the Moscow Stock Exchange. 
 

Also Read

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China Prez Xi to visit Russia from May 7-10, attend V-day celebrations

NEET UG

Missed NEET cutoff? Russian, Ukrainian universities say no worries

MQ-9B drone

Russian drone strikes in Kharkiv injure 47, Zelenskyy seeks support

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia downs 170 drones, 8 Western-supplied missiles over and around Crimea

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian drone attack kills 2, injures 15 in Ukraine's port city of Odesa

"The rouble's exchange rate continues to depend on geopolitical rhetoric, the intensification or de-escalation of which can add volatility to the currency market at any moment," said Maxim Timoshenko from Russian Standard Bank. 
Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday after producer group OPEC+ decided over the weekend to further speed up oil output hikes, spurring concerns about more supply coming into a market clouded by an uncertain demand outlook. 
 

More From This Section

PremiumShares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Higher competitive pressures to cap DMart's margins in near term

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex gains 294 pts, Nifty at 24,461; Adani shares shine, banks slip

swiggy, delivery

Swiggy soars 10% on heavy volumes; logs sharpest intra-day rally in 2025

Marico

Marico shares jump 5% on solid topline growth: Here's what brokerages say

Why are V-Mart shares falling today? Check Q4 results, bonus shares news

V-Mart shares fall 9% after Q4 results, bonus shares news; check details

Topics : Russia US Dollar Yuan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon