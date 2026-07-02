Indian Hotels well positioned to gain from demand recovery, expansion

In the medium term, its portfolio of brands, strong expansion, and a demand-supply mismatch should aid its revenue and profit growth. The stock has run up 12 per cent over the past month and 24 per cent over the last three months, and further gains will depend on the operational metrics in Q1FY27 and the pace of recovery in FY27.

While Q1FY27 was impacted by travel disruptions and elevated airfares, the hotel sector put up a resilient performance. The growth in the quarter, according to analysts led by Vikas Ahuja of Antique Stock Broking, was led by strong domestic demand, which compensated for lower foreign tourist arrivals, incremental demand from a backlog of rescheduled weddings, large-scale diplomatic events (such as BRICS 2026), and a low base from last year.

Brokerages expect IHCL to post revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 11-12 per cent, led by 9 per cent growth in room rates across key markets and a 200-basis-point increase in occupancies. Topline growth is expected to be 14 per cent, with incremental contribution from acquisitions (Brij, Clarks and Atmantan, the first full year of operations) and the 100-key addition at Varanasi. The company is guiding for double-digit revenue growth of 12-14 per cent in FY27, with upside risks as the West Asia crisis stabilises.

At the sector level, Motilal Oswal Research remains positive, led by healthy structural tailwinds, favourable demand-supply dynamics, and rising domestic travel fuelled by increasing MICE activity, weddings, cultural events, leisure and corporate travel. The brokerage has a buy rating on IHCL with a target price of ₹820.

What should drive growth in the medium term are new businesses, recent acquisitions and room expansion. The company signed up a record 250 hotels and opened 132 hotels during the year, taking its operating portfolio to 373 hotels with 33,000 rooms. The total portfolio, on a cumulative basis, expanded to 630 hotels, with most of the incremental room addition coming from the capital-light expansion model. Strategic additions across wellness, boutique and experiential leisure segments and 14 major brands position the company to achieve its target of 700 hotels by 2030.

Adhidev Chattopadhyay and Saishwar Ravekar of ICICI Securities believe that the company’s strong pipeline of keys, coupled with high single-digit RevPAR growth at the industry level and contribution from new businesses and management fees, could enable mid-teens revenue and operating profit growth in the medium term. The brokerage has a buy rating and has revised its target price upwards to ₹925.