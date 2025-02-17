Monday, February 17, 2025 | 08:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indices reverse eight-day losing streak; Sensex ends 58 points higher

Indices reverse eight-day losing streak; Sensex ends 58 points higher

The Sensex, after declining by 645 points during the day, recovered to close at 75,997, marking a gain of 58 points, or 0.08 per cent, over Friday's close

BSE

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian equity benchmarks reversed their eight-day losing streak on Monday, driven by buying interest in heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.
 
The Sensex, after declining by 645 points during the day, recovered to close at 75,997, marking a gain of 58 points, or 0.08 per cent, over Friday’s close.
 
Similarly, the Nifty ended the session at 22,960, up 30 points, or 0.1 per cent.
 
On Friday, the Nifty 50 and Sensex had closed at their lowest levels since January 27, nearing eight-month lows, after an eight-session losing streak-- the longest in two years. 
 
Indian equity markets have been under pressure since October, with investors offloading shares amid slowing corporate earnings growth, stretched valuations, concerns over US trade policy shifts, and persistent selling by foreign investors. 
 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Can smallcap stocks crash trigger a capitulation phase? What analysts say

share price

RateGain Travel Technologies share tanks 15% to hit 52-week low; details

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Aegis, Mastek, Karur Vysya Bank: 5 smallcap stocks that can fall up to 21%

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Will Sensex fall another 1,500pts this week, Nifty test 22,500? Chart check

PremiumBSE

In a tight spot: Sustained stock market correction will test investors

 
On Monday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth nearly Rs 4,000 crore, while domestic institutions were net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 4,760 crore. 
 
“Modest earnings growth in Q3FY25, coupled with sustained FPI selling, is limiting the potential for a near-term market rebound. A weakening rupee and a widening trade deficit are likely to heighten investor caution. Despite a sharp correction in broader indices, valuations remain unappealing. However, any easing of US trade uncertainties and initial signs of recovery in discretionary spending could support a market rebound,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. 
 
The Sensex’s gains were largely driven by HDFC Bank, which rose 1.3 per cent, and Reliance Industries, which gained 0.6 per cent. The broader market also saw modest gains, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising by 0.4 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively. However, market breadth remained weak, with 1,292 stocks advancing and 2,799 declining. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms increased by Rs 12,852 crore. Meanwhile, market volatility rose, with the India VIX climbing 4.7 per cent to close at 15.7. 
 
“The resilience in key sectors like banking and IT, combined with oversold positions in other sectors, is prompting an intermediate recovery. However, the lack of sustainability is keeping traders cautious. We recommend continuing with a stock-specific approach, focusing on risk management. Preference should be given to large-cap and larger midcap stocks for long trades,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. 

More From This Section

Sebi

Market regulator Sebi panel to discuss MF-insurance combo product

sebi

Sebi issues comprehensive T&C for clients of investment advisors, analysts

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Profit booking leading FIIs to sell Indian equities: FM Sitharaman

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee falls 16 paise to close at 86.87 against dollar on FII outflows

SEBI

Sebi notifies procedure to amend rules, mandates public consultation

Topics : Stock Market Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon