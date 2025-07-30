Indiqube Spaces shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 9% discount

Indiqube Spaces listing today: Shares of workplace solutions company Indiqube Spaces made a negative debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The company's shares are listed at ₹216 on the NSE, reflecting a discount of 8.8 per cent over the issue price of ₹237. After the listing, the stock fell 3.5 per cent from the listing price to ₹208.5.
On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹218.7, down 7.7 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹217.55, down 0.5 per cent from the listing price.
The listing price of Indiqube Spaces was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Indiqube Spaces were trading almost flat at ₹238, up ₹1 or 0.42 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. ALSO READ: GNG Electronics posts bumper debut on bourses; shares list at 50% premium
Indiqube Spaces IPO details
Indiqube Spaces IPO received a decent response from investors, with the issue oversubscribed by 12.41 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by 14.35 times, the Retail investors' portion was subscribed 12.9 times, and the non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 8.27 times.
The ₹700-crore mainline IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 27.4 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.1 million shares. The company set the IPO price band in the range of ₹225 to ₹237. The public issue opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, and closed on Friday, July 25, 2025.
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers of the Indiqube Spaces IPO.
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds to set up new centres, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.
About Indiqube Spaces
Indiqube Spaces is a managed workplace solutions company offering comprehensive, sustainable, and technology-driven workplace solutions. The company offers diverse solutions, from providing large corporate offices to small branch offices for enterprises and transforming the workplace experience of their employees by combining interiors, amenities, and a host of value-added services, which are incremental to the workspace leasing.