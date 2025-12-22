Monday, December 22, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys shares hit an over 9-month high as US subsidiary settles lawsuit

Infosys shares hit an over 9-month high as US subsidiary settles lawsuit

Infosys share price gained over 3 per cent, recording its best intraday gain since November 19 as Infosys McCamish Systems LLC received a final approval from the US court for its settlement agreement

Infosys share price today

Infosys share price rose for a fourth straight session on Monday | Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Infosys share price today: Infosys share price advanced in Monday’s session as its US-based subsidiary received a final approval for a class-action lawsuit settlement agreement. Infosys share price rose as much as 3.3 per cent and marked the best intraday gain since November 19. 
 
Infosys stock price rose to the day’s high of ₹1,693.20, the highest level since March 10, 2025. Around 0.14 million shares changed hands on the BSE till the time of writing this report, as compared to a two-week average volume of 0.40 million.  Infosys share price has been rising for four days in a row. The scrip was trading 2.32 per cent higher at ₹1,676.50 as of 10:05 AM as compared to a 0.61-per cent rise in the Sensex index.  That said, the stock has declined 10.50 per cent on a year-to-date basis in calendar year 2025. 
 
 

Why did Infosys share price rise today?

 
Infosys McCamish Systems LLC has received the final approval from the US court for its settlement agreement in a class-action lawsuit for an alleged data breach on December 18, Infosys said in an exchange filing. 
 
On March 13, Infosys McCamish and the plaintiffs, who were engaged in a mediation, had reached an agreement in principle, setting forth the terms of a proposed settlement of the class-action lawsuit against the company and its customers. Under the proposed scheme, McCamish was asked to pay $17.5 million into a fund to settle the matter. 
 
"On December 18, 2025, the court granted the final approval on the settlement. If the approved settlement agreement is not appealed within 30 days, it will become effective and resolve all allegations made in the class action lawsuit without admission of any liability," Infosys said in the exchange filing. 

Earlier, in February 2024, Bank of America said Infosys McCamish Systems was the source of a data breach that affected 57,028 customers, according to a PTI report. The breach occurred on October 29, 2023, and was discovered on October 30, 2024.

Sharp rise in Infosys ADR

 
Meanwhile, on Friday, Infosys shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange -- Infosys' American Depository Receipt (ADR) -- surged as much as 56 per cent to a 52-week high of $30, according to data on Bloomberg. The depository receipt hit two-trading halts on the NYSE, based on limit up and limit down mechanism.
 
The sharp advance in the depository receipt compelled Infosys to put out a statement to clarify that there is no undisclosed development to nullify jitters among traders. 
 
"The company has observed volatility in the price of its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 19, 2025, which resulted in two volatility trading pauses," Infosys said in an exchange filing. "This communication is being issued in the interest of transparency and to avoid any unwarranted speculation."
 
Out of 51 analysts tracking the company, 37 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold', and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of ₹1,727 implies an upside of 3.3 per cent, according to data on Bloomberg
 

