Jupiter Wagons spikes 12% as promoters buy additional stake; details

Jupiter Wagons spikes 12% as promoters buy additional stake; details

According to the filing, Tatravagonka purchased 28,72,340 equity shares of Jupiter Wagons for ₹134,99,99,800

Jupiter Wagons share

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jupiter Wagons shares spiked 12.2 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹292 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company’s promoter bought an additional stake. 
 
At 9:50 AM, Jupiter Wagons' share price was trading 10.77 per cent higher at ₹288.1  per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.57 per cent at 85,409.61. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹12,229.79 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹548 and its 52-week low was at ₹247. 
 
According to the filing, Tatravagonka purchased 28,72,340 equity shares of Jupiter Wagons for  ₹134,99,99,800. 
 
 
“We, Tatravagonka a. s. (the Company), wish to inform you that the company has acquired 28,72,340 equity shares of Jupiter Wagons Limited. The said equity shares are acquired pursuant to conversion of 28,72,340 convertible warrants issued on June 29, 2024, by Jupiter Wagons Limited,” the filing read. 

As of September 2025, Tatravagonka held 18.69 per cent equity in the company; post the transaction it now holds 19.24 per cent stake. The total promoter holding in the company as of the September quarter was 68.09 per cent.  
 
Individuals/Hindu undivided family held 10.8 per cent stake, among others, Murari Lal Lohia held the largest stake 3.59 per cent, followed by Vikash Lohia 2.69 per cent, Vivek Lohia 1.84 per cent and Murari Lal Lohia HUF 1.72 per cent stake. 
 
In a filing on December 19, 2025, the company had informed that it had converted promoter warrants into equity shares, slightly increasing promoter holding and the company’s paid-up capital.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 
In June 2024, the company had issued 28,72,340 convertible warrants to its promoter Tatravagonka A.S. via preferential allotment at ₹470 per warrant (face value ₹10 + premium ₹460), with 25 per cent (₹117.50) paid upfront. On December 19, 2025, after receiving the balance 75 per cent (₹352.50) per warrant, the Board’s Fund Raising Committee approved the conversion of all 28,72,340 warrants into an equal number of equity shares of ₹10 each at the same issue price. As a result, Jupiter Wagons’ equity share capital has risen from 42,44,98,049 to 42,73,70,389 shares, and the promoter group’s stake has inched up from 68.09 per cent to 68.31 per cent.
 
Jupiter Wagons provides mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across freight wagons, locomotives, commercial vehicles, ISO marine containers, and products such as couplers, draft gears, bogies, CMS crossings, brake discs, brake systems, wheels, axles, and wheel sets. 
 
The company has manufacturing facilities located in Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Indore, Jabalpur, and Aurangabad with full backwards integration to its foundry operations. 

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

