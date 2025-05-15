Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jubilant FoodWorks drops 3% on mixed Q4 results; ₹1.20 dividend declared

Jubilant FoodWorks drops 3% on mixed Q4 results; ₹1.20 dividend declared

Dominos' chain operator share price fell after the company posted a mixed bag of results in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25)

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Jubilant FoodWorks share price: Jubilant FoodWorks shares were under pressure on Thursday, May 15, 2025, as the scrip fell up to 2.53 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹676 per share.
 
However, at 10:05 AM, Jubilant FoodWorks shares were off day’s lows, and were trading 2.06 per cent lower at ₹679.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.57 per cent lower at 80,870.27 level.
 
Why did Jubilant FoodWorks share price fall?
 
Dominos’ chain operator share price fell after the company posted a mixed bag of results in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).
 
 
Jubilant FoodWorks posted a net profit of ₹49.3 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, marking a 76.3 per cent decline from ₹208.24 crore in the same period last fiscal.

However, the company posted a 33 per cent growth in revenue from operations to ₹2,103.18 crore, compared to ₹1,573.795 crore revenue from operations in Q4FY24.
 
At the operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹388.6 crore. However, Ebitda margin squeezed 131 basis points (bps) to 18.5 per cent.
 
Notably, expenses soared 32 per cent to ₹2,044.979 crore in Q4FY25, as against ₹1,545.47 crore in Q4FY24. 
 
Jubilant FoodWorks dividend
 
The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share for FY25. The proposed dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).
 
About Jubilant FoodWorks
 
Jubilant FoodWorks, a key player in India's foodservice industry and part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, holds exclusive master franchise rights for renowned international brands such as Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts across India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. 
 
In addition to its international portfolio, Jubuilant FoodWorks has developed successful homegrown brands including Hong's Kitchen (specialising in Chinese cuisine) and Ekdum! (focused on Indian cuisine), showcasing its strength in both global partnerships and indigenous innovation.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

