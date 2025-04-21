Monday, April 21, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
International Gemmological Institute shares jump 5% as Q4 profit grows 12%

The company reported a net profit of ₹140.7 crore in the January to March quarter of the fiscal year 2025 (FY25), as compared to ₹126 crore in the same period last year

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Shares of International Gemmological Institute (India) hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday after the company reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) profit growth for the fourth quarter of the last financial year.
 
IGI's stock rose as much as 5 per cent during the day to hit an upper circuit of ₹370.95 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 2.9 per cent higher at ₹363.9 apiece, compared to a 1.4 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 1:00 PM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their second day on Monday. The stock has fallen 34 per cent this year, compared to a 1.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. IGI has a total market capitalisation of ₹16,026.64 trillion 
 

IGI Q4FY25 results: Key numbers here:

 
The company reported a net profit of ₹140.7 crore in the January to March quarter of the fiscal year 2025 (FY25), as compared to ₹126 crore in the same period last year. The jump in the bottom line comes as the revenue from operations rose 10 per cent to 304.78 crore in the quarter under review. In the third quarter, the company reported a revenue of ₹278.04 crore. 
 
Meanwhile, the company's operating margins or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 13 per cent to ₹195.6 crore in the March quarter. The Ebita margin of the International Gemmological Institute expanded to 64.2 per cent from 62.4 per cent earlier.  
 

IGI market debut details:

 
Shares of International Gemmological Institute made their debut on Dalal Street on December 20, 2024, with a premium of 22.30 per cent per share against the issue price of ₹417.
 
IGI IPO was available at a price band of ₹397–Rs 417 per share with a lot size of 35 shares. The public offering closed with a subscription of 33.78 times by the end of the subscription period on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, as per BSE data.   

About IGI:

 
The International Gemmological Institute (India) is a leading authority on diamond, gemstone, and jewellery certification. Utilising international standards, IGI provides comprehensive grading reports that analyse stone characteristics. In addition to its laboratory services, IGI offers educational programs, degree plans, and research services, with a global network of 31 laboratories.  The company's expertise encompasses diamond grading, coloured stone evaluation, and finished jewellery assessment, with a presence spanning multiple countries.
 

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

