Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Intuitional buyers drive demand for Anthem Biosciences IPO; GMP up 26%

Intuitional buyers drive demand for Anthem Biosciences IPO; GMP up 26%

Anthem Biosciences IPO: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

ipo market listing share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anthem Biosciences IPO subscription status: Non-institutional investors (NIIs) were driving the demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences on the final day of subscription. The participation from the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and retail investors was also encouraging as the public issue garnered bids for 48,76,15,180 equity shares against 4,40,70,682 on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 11:06 times till 12:42 PM on Wednesday, July 16, showed the NSE data.
 
Among the individual categories, NIIs have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 27.08 times, followed by QIBs at 11.86 times, and retail investors at 3.80 imes.
 

Anthem Biosciences IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The favourable sentiments were seen in the grey markets too, where the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹720 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹150 per share or approximately 26.32 per cent above the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹570 apiece, according to the sources tracking grey market activities.

Anthem Biosciences IPO review

Analysts at Anand Rathi Research have assigned a subscribe rating to the issue, citing the company's potential to continue to grow its revenue and profitability ratios compared to its peers. Those at SBI Securities have recommended the investors to subscribe to the public issue for the long-term perspective, citing that the IPO is fairly priced while comparing with peers, along with a superior return and margin profile.

Anthem Biosciences IPO details

The ₹3,395.00 crore public issue of Anthem Biosciences comprises an entirely offer for sale (OFS) with promoters and shareholders divesting 59.6 million equity shares. The public issue is being offered in a price band of ₹540-570 per share, with a lot size of 26 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1 lot or 26 and in multiples thereof, with a minimum investment of ₹14,820.

Also Read

PremiumStock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

These 2 stocks trade at 60% discount to IPO price; time to buy? Chart check

IPO

Anthem Biosciences IPO Day 2 update: Fully subscribed, GMP hits 20%

WeWork

Office space company WeWork India gets regulatory approval for IPO

Citibank

Citibank India expects a strong year for ECM business as IPOs pick up

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO gmp

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO in demand; oversubscription surpasses 27x, GMP up 43%

 
As the subscription window closed today, the basis of allotment of Anthem Biosciences IPO shares is expected to be finalised on July 17, with shares credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on July 18.
 
Anthem Biosciences shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE tentatively on July 21, 2025.
 
Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar to the issue, while JM Financial is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.
 

About Anthem Biosciences

Anthem Biosciences is an innovation-led CRDMO (Contract Research Development and Manufacturing Organization) in India, offering end-to-end services across drug discovery, development, and manufacturing for both New Chemical Entity (NCE) and New Biological Entity (NBE). The company is among a select group of Indian players with integrated capabilities spanning New Chemical Entities (NCEs) and New Biological Entities (NBEs) across the drug discovery, development, and commercial manufacturing value chain.

More From This Section

The National Stock Exchange of India building in Mumbai.

Axis pegs NSE stock fair value at ₹4,000; up 74% from current levels

NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off lows; HDFC Bank, Infy gain; Bulls ahead in breadth; SMIDs waver

wood, ply manufacturer, greenply

Why is Axis Securities bullish on Greenply Ind, Cera? Shares rally up to 7%

Premiumshare market

AMC stocks at new highs, gain upto 74% from 2025 lows; time to book profit?

Jio BlackRock

Jio BlackRock gets Sebi approval to launch four passive index schemes

Topics : IPOs IPO REVIEW IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO listing time initial public offerings IPOs ipo filing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon