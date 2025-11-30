Invesco India Mid Cap Fund: Turning midcap moves into market muscle

Launched in April 2007, the Invesco India Mid Cap Fund ranked in the top 30th percentile of the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) midcap category for four consecutive quarters through September 2025. Its assets under management rose to ₹8,518 crore by end-September 2025 from ₹2,542 crore in September 2022.

Amit Ganatra and Aditya Khemani have been steering the fund since September and November 2023, respectively.

The fund aims to deliver long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in equities and equity-linked securities of midcap companies.

Returns that matter

The fund has consistently outpaced its benchmark over one-, two-, three-, five-, seven-,