Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Investors richer by Rs 110.57 trn so far in 2024 amid high rally in markets

Investors richer by Rs 110.57 trn so far in 2024 amid high rally in markets

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms soared Rs 110,57,617.4 crore to Rs 4,74,86,463.65 crore ($ 5.67 trillion) so far this year

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Dalal Street investors added Rs 81.90 trillion to their wealth in 2023. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investors' wealth surged by a whopping Rs 110.57 trillion so far this year, driven by a remarkable rally in the stock market, where the benchmark indices shattered many records.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms soared Rs 110,57,617.4 crore to Rs 4,74,86,463.65 crore ($ 5.67 trillion) so far this year. The market valuation of all listed firms at the BSE hit an all-time high of Rs 477.93 trillion on September 27.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The BSE Sensex jumped 12,026.03 points or 16.64 per cent so far in 2024, giving handsome returns to investors. The benchmark scaled its all-time peak of 85,978.25 on September 27, this year, breaching many milestones.

 

Analysts attributed the sharp rally in the markets to robust domestic liquidity along with strong fundamentals of the Indian economy.

"One of the key highlights of this year is the robust domestic liquidity, driven by record inflows into the mutual fund industry," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Despite selling pressure from FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors), the Indian equity markets reached record highs, delivering solid gains, he said.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market

Stock brokers to offer UPI-based fund blocking or 3-in-1 account from Feb 1

Chris Wood

Chris Wood trims India exposure; says geopolitics biggest risk to markets

Stock Market, Market

Market regulator Sebi rolls out 6 measures to rein in F&O speculation

SEBI

Videocon case: Sebi issues Rs 1 cr demand notices to Dhoot, 2 others

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Allegations against Buch: Sebi board lacks power to act, experts point out

"Notably, the midcap and smallcap indices outperformed and several stocks turned into multibaggers, rewarding retail investors handsomely," Meena added.

At the beginning of the year, the BSE Sensex was at 72,271.94 level and the benchmark gauge is now at 84,266.29.

Overall, 2024 has been an outstanding year for retail investors, marked by strong market performance, especially in midcaps and smallcaps, backed by domestic liquidity and resilience in the face of FII outflows, he said.

The BSE midcap gauge has surged 12,645.24 points or 34.32 per cent so far this year, while the smallcap index soared 14,777.09 points or 34.62 per cent.

"The sharp rally in recent weeks was the outcome of Fed rate cut and hopes that RBI would also follow suit in its policy meeting," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

The 30-share BSE benchmark ended above the 83,000-level for the first time on September 17. It ended above the historic 84,000-mark for first time on September 20. The benchmark finished above the 85,000-level on September 25.

"Global markets, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, have also been supportive. A significant positive trigger for emerging markets like India has been the beginning of the interest rate cut cycle in the US.

"This has boosted investor sentiment and liquidity flow into riskier assets. Additionally, crude oil prices remained relatively low throughout the year, despite geopolitical uncertainties, providing further support to the Indian economy by easing inflationary pressures and improving the market outlook," Meena added.

In 2023, the BSE benchmark had jumped 11,399.52 points or 18.73 per cent.

Dalal Street investors added Rs 81.90 trillion to their wealth in 2023.

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the leading stock exchange BSE reached the $ 4-trillion milestone for the first time ever on November 29 last year.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit the $ 5-trillion mark on May 21 this year.

Reliance Industries is the country's most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 19,82,265.88 crore, followed by TCS (Rs 15,50,820.85 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 13,16,818.45 crore), Bharti Airtel (Rs 9,67,295.41 crore) and ICICI Bank (Rs 8,98,320.22 crore) in the top five order.

On the road ahead for the equity markets, Meena said, "As we approach the US elections and navigate ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, the market may experience a time-wise correction and price corrections in certain segments. However, sector and stock-specific opportunities will continue to emerge, driven by the strength of domestic liquidity.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

china Flag, China

Global investors call time on their exodus from China, ready to stake bets

Corporate bond issuances fell by around 22 per cent in August, despite easing yields as issuers delayed raising funds awaiting the US Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates from this month. money cash

REC witnesses hefty investor demand for rare corporate bond issue

investors retail coins stock market

Provide credit enhancements for civic bodies: Sebi ED Rao to NaBFID

GoMechanic

Investors demanded sustainability over rapid growth: GoMechanic's Kakkar

Bond market

Investors want govt to sell more short tenor, green bonds, say bankers

Topics : global investors stock market trading stock market rally Dalal Street

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon