Friday, April 04, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IPO calendar next week: Mainline dry spell continues, 3 SME listings ahead

IPO calendar next week: Mainline dry spell continues, 3 SME listings ahead

The last company to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in this segment was Quality Power Electrical Equipments, with shares listed on the domestic exchanges on February 24, 2025

Upcoming IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO calendar for next week: The ongoing drought in Indian primary markets is set to persist for another week, as no new public offerings are scheduled to open for subscription in the mainline segment. This marks a continuation of the current lull, with the small and medium enterprises (SME) platform also remaining largely inactive. However, there will be listings of shares from three companies in the SME segment.
 

Drought in the mainline segment continues

The mainline segment has not witnessed any new public offerings for over a month and is expected to remain inactive for yet another week. The last company to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in this segment was Quality Power Electrical Equipments, with shares listed on the domestic exchanges on Monday, February 24, 2025.  ALSO READ | Infonative Solutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing
 
 

SME listings to keep investors busy

While the mainline segment remains dormant, the SME platform is slated to see some activity next week. Three companies—Infonative Solutions, Spinaroo Commercial, and Retaggio Industries—are scheduled for listing on the BSE SME platform. Among these, shares of Retaggio Industries are set to make their debut on Monday, April 7, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, shares of Infonative Solutions and Spinaroo Commercial, whose basis of allotment is expected to be finalised today, are slated to list on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
 

Primary market momentum loses steam

That said, this prolonged inactivity is a stark contrast to the thriving IPO scene in 2024, which saw particularly strong performance. In 2024, over 300 mainboard and SME offerings raised a whopping ₹1.71 trillion, marking an extraordinary year for primary market investors. However, momentum has significantly slowed in 2025. So far this year, 10 mainboard companies have gone public, raising nearly ₹15,983 crore, while 56 companies from the SME segment have raised ₹2,511.17 crore.  ALSO READ | Jay Ambe Supermarkets Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME for Upcoming IPO
 

Secondary market update

The drought in the primary markets is mirrored by a similar trend in the secondary markets. The benchmark Indian equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, are currently trading nearly 12 per cent lower than their historic highs reached in September 2024. Year-to-date, both indices have logged a decline of nearly 4 per cent. This downturn in both primary and secondary markets signals a challenging environment for investors and market participants in early 2025.
 

More From This Section

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drags 920 pts to 75,370; Nifty below 22,900; pharma, metal slip up to 6%

stock trading

VBL, ICICI Bank: 5 stocks to buy and keep in your portfolio this April

capsules, pharma sector, pharma, medicine, drugs

Biocon, Cipla: Nifty Pharma down 6% as US eyes possible tariffs on sector

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Bandhan Bank slips 3% after reporting Q4 update; CASA deposits down 5% YoY

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Bajaj Finance shares gain 2% on reporting Q4 update; check details here

Topics : IPO Calendar SME IPO Fundraising via SME IPOs initial public offerings IPOs ipo filing IPO activity IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon