IPO wrap: Motisons Jewellers subscribed 51 times, others above two times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Muthoot Microfin’s Rs 960 crore issuance was subscribed 2.83 times on Tuesday. The institutional portion was subscribed at 46 per cent, the wealthy investor portion by 3.1 times, the retail portion by 4.06 times, and the portion reserved for employees by 2.8 times.

Meanwhile, the IPO of Motisons Jewellers was subscribed 51 times, driven by demand from both retail and wealthy investors. The jewellery maker intends to raise Rs 151 crore through the fresh issuance.

Real estate player Suraj Estate, whose IPO is priced at Rs 340-360 apiece, was subscribed 2.4 times. The institutional investor portion was subscribed at 12 per cent, the wealthy investor portion by 2.06 times, and the retail investor portion by 3.9 times.

It was the penultimate day of the issue for Muthoot Microfin, Motisons Jewellers, and Suraj Estate Developers.

Meanwhile, the IPOs of Happy Forgings, RBZ Jewellers, and Credo Brands Marketing opened on Tuesday. Happy Forgings was subscribed 2.3 times, RBZ Jewellers 2.3 times, and Credo Brands 2.09 times.