IRCTC shares rise 2% as unit gets payment aggregator nod from RBI

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) rose over 2 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave the green light for its subsidiary to operate as an online payment aggregator.
The company's stock rose as much as 2.31 per cent during the day to ₹743 per share, the biggest intraday rise since May 29 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.4 per cent higher at ₹737 apiece, compared to a 0.11 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:43 AM.
Shares of the company advanced for the third straight session and currently trade at 4.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 22 per cent this year, compared to a 4.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. IRCTC has a total market capitalisation of ₹58,840.00 crore. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
IRCTC unit gets online payment aggregator nod from RBI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its letter dated August 4, 2025, has granted ‘In-Principle’ authorisation to IRCTC Payments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of IRCTC, to operate as an online payment aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The central bank’s approval will enable IRCTC Payments to facilitate online transactions between customers and merchants. The licence also permits the company to pool customer funds and settle them with merchants after a specified period.
In April this year, the public sector undertaking (PSU) also floated a tender to rope in a technical service provider to assist in providing end-to-end payment services, as per reports.
Earlier this year, the PSU was granted 'Navratna' status by the Government of India. Navratna status is conferred upon public sector undertakings that demonstrate outstanding financial and market performance. This recognition enhances their autonomy and financial authority.
IRCTC Q4 results
The company's net profit rose by 26.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹358 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. It had reported a profit of ₹284 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue from operations rose 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,268 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹1,151 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Expenses rose 11 per cent YoY to ₹903 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹810 crore in the same quarter last year. For FY25, the company's net profit increased by 18 per cent YoY to ₹1,314 crore, up from ₹1,111 crore in the previous financial year.