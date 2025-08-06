Stocks to Watch today, Aug 6: NSDL, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Britannia

Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 07:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks to Watch today, August 6, 2025: Bharti Airtel, NSDL, Adani Ports, Britannia Industries, and Lupin are some of the key stocks to watch today

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Stocks to watch today, Wednesday, August 6, 2025: Indian equity markets are expected to open on a negative note amid fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump over India's continued imports of Russian oil. Additionally, investors will closely monitor the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision, scheduled for today. The RBI MPC is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent.  At 7:40 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 24,693 points, down 47 points or 0.19 per cent.
 
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note following losses on Wall Street as weaker-than-expected economic data and new tariff comments from President Trump weighed on investor sentiment. Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.28 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.15 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 and China's CSI 300 index were trading almost flat with a positive bias. 
 
 
In the US markets, the S&P 500 index fell 0.49 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.14 per cent lower.  

Here are the key stocks to watch today:

New listing: Shares of NSDL, Sri Lotus Developers and M&B Engineering will list on the exchanges today, in the mainboard category, while those of Takyon Networks, Mehul Colours, and BD Industries (Pune) will list under the SME category.
 
Bharti Airtel: The telecom major reported a net profit of ₹5,947.9 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q1FY26), up 43 per cent from 4,159.9 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 28.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹49,462.6 crore from ₹38,506.4 crore. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 41.3 per cent to ₹27,838.7 crore Vs ₹19,707.6 crore.

Adani Ports & SEZ: The Adani Group company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review increased 31.2 per cent to ₹9,126.14 crore compared to ₹6,956.32 crore in the year-ago period. It reported consolidated net profit of ₹3,310.6 crore, up 7 per cent from ₹3,107.23 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. 
 
Britannia Industries: The FMCG giant posted a net profit of ₹520.1 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 3 per cent from ₹504.9 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue rose 8.8 per cent to ₹4,622.2 crore compared to ₹4,250.3 crore in the Q1FY25. 
 
Lupin: The pharmaceutical major reported total sales of ₹6,163.8 crore, up 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹5,514.3 crore. Ebidta jumped 38 per cent to ₹1,806 crore against ₹1,308.8 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net profit came in at ₹1,221.5 crore, up 51.6 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹805.5 crore. 
 
Torrent Power: The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹742 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, down 26 per cent from ₹996 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations slipped 12 per cent to ₹7,906 crore from ₹9,034 crore in the year-ago period.
 
One97 Communications (Paytm): China's Alibaba Group-backed Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV took an exit from One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, by selling its entire 5.84 per cent stake for ₹3,981 crore. 
 
HG Infra Engineering: The Rajasthan-based road infrastructure company has received a Letter of Award for the creation of an integrated material handling facility at the Navel Dockyard in Mumbai by Military Engineer Services (MES) in Maharashtra. 
 
Container Corporation of India: The state-run logistics company reported a 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹266.5 crore compared to ₹258.1 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹2,153.6 crore, up 2.4 per cent from ₹2,103.1 crore reported in Q1FY25.
 
Gujarat Gas: The company reported revenue of ₹3870.9 crore, down 13 per cent from ₹4,450.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit declined 0.9 per cent to ₹327.6 crore from ₹330.7 crore.

Q1 results

Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge, Divi's Lab, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, BHEL, PVR Inox, Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle, Jindal Stainless, Bayer CropScience, Blue Star, Cera Sanitaryware, EID Parry India, Fortis Healthcare, Godrej Agrovet, Hinduja Global Solutions, HUDCO, IRCON, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, PFC, Pidilite Ind, Shipping Corporation of India, Sula Vineyards, UNO Minda, VIP Industries, VRL Logistics, among others with release their Q1 earnings today. 

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

