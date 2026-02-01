ITC, SBI Card, IEX: 20 of BSE 500 stocks hit 52-week lows post Budget 2026

Shares price of ITC, Indian Hotels Company, Patanjali Foods, L&T Technology Services (LTTS), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, and Godrej Properties -- all from the BSE 500 index -- hit their respective 52-week lows in Sunday's intraday after a sharp fall of nearly 3 per cent in the BSE Sensex index.

ACC, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Akzo Nobel India, Emami, KPIT Technologies, and Premier Energies were also among the 20 stocks from the BSE 500 index that hit 52-week lows.

Among individual stocks, Clean Science and Technology slipped 6 per cent to hit a 52-week low of ₹801 on the BSE in the intraday trade after the company reported a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in profit after tax at ₹52 crore in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26). Ebitda margin of the company contracted to 40.3 per cent from 44.3 per cent in Q3FY25, while total revenue declined 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹185 crore during the quarter.

According to analysts, Budget 2026 was slightly disappointing from the stock market perspective's since many market participants were expecting some relief on capital gains tax, which didn't happen. But from the medium to long-term perspective, this is a good Budget which lays out a clear strategy for growth with fiscal prudence. Nominal GDP can rise by 10 per cent in FY27, enabling corporate earnings to rise by around 15 per cent, according to V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

Meanwhile, the increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) , especially in futures and options, is likely to act as a marginal negative for foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows in the near term, particularly for high-frequency and derivative-focused global funds.

"STT on futures has been raised from 0.02 per cent to 0.05 per cent, and on options premium from 0.10 per cent to 0.15 per cent, which meaningfully increases transaction costs for active strategies," said Aakash Shah, technical research analyst at Choice Equity Broking.

ALSO READ | Nifty IT jumps 3.5% from day's low; TCS, Infy, Wipro shine on Budget boost Recent data shows that FPIs have been cautious -- with equity outflows of over ₹41,000 crore in January 2026 alone -- reflecting global risk-off sentiment, elevated US bond yields, and currency pressures. In this context, a higher STT could further reduce post-tax returns, making India relatively less competitive from a short-term perspective and derivative-oriented foreign flows, the brokerage firm said.

However, for long-only, fundamentally driven FPIs, the STT hike is unlikely to be a deal-breaker. Their investment decisions are more influenced by earnings visibility, currency stability, and policy predictability. That said, at the margin, higher transaction costs could tilt some global allocators towards other Asian markets, especially at a time when India is already facing pressure from AI-led capital shifts to the US, Taiwan, and Korea.

"Overall, while the STT hike may help boost tax collections, it risks dampening trading volumes and could slow tactical FPI participation. To meaningfully revive sustained FPI inflows, investors will be looking more closely at macro stability, rupee movement, and consistency in tax policy rather than just growth optics," said Aakash Shah.