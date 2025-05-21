Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JK Tyre shares gain 6% after posting Q4 results; Check all details here

JK Tyre shares gain 6% after posting Q4 results; Check all details here

JK Tyre shares were up 4.33 per cent at ₹363 per share on the BSE after the company posted healthy Q-o-Q Q4 results

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

JK Tyre share price recovered around 10 per cent from its day's low and were trading 5.6 per cent higher at 10:14 AM on BSE. The stock logged intraday high at ₹367.75 per share and low at ₹333.55 per share. The flip flop in the stock came after the company posted its Q4 results. 
 
At 10:15 AM, JK Tyre shares were up 4.33 per cent at ₹363 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.72 per cent at 81,772.25. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,946.93 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹510.9 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹231.65 per share. 
 

JK Tyre Q4 results 2025

The company announced its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on May 20, 2025, after market hours. The company's consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹102 crore as compared to ₹175 crore a year ago, down 41 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, sequentially, the PAT rose 79 per cent from ₹57 crore. 
 
Its total income increased 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,780 crore for Q4 against ₹3,714 crore a year ago. In Q3, the total income stood at ₹3,694 crore. 
 
Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹384 crore as compared to ₹497 crore a year ago, down 23 per cent. However, it increased 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹335 crore in Q3.

The Ebitda margin for the quarter came in at 10.2 per cent against 13.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 9.1 per cent in Q3. 

About JK Tyre 

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is an Indian manufacturer of automobile tires and tubes. They are known as pioneers of radial technology in India and are the market leader in Truck/Bus radials domestically. The company provides end-to-end solutions across segments of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farming, Off-the-Road and two and three-wheelers.
JK Tyre is present in 105 countries with over 230 Global distributors. 
 
The company has 11 globally benchmarked ‘sustainable’ manufacturing facilities - 9 in India and 2 in Mexico – that collectively produce around 35 million tyres annually. The Company also has a strong network of over 6000 dealers and 650+ dedicated Brand shops called as Steel Wheels and Xpress Wheels.
 

