Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / JK Tyre share gains 7%, hits 52-week high on strong Q2 results; details

JK Tyre share gains 7%, hits 52-week high on strong Q2 results; details

By 12:31 PM, JK Tyre share price was off day's high, but continued to trade 3.20 per cent higher at ₹425.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.45 per cent lower at 84,399.47 levels.

JK Tyre share price today, October 28, 2025

The tyre manufacturer’s net profit zoomed 64 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹221 crore in the September quarter of FY26, as against ₹135 crore in the September quarter of FY25. | Photo: Company website

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JK Tyre share price: Tyre maker JK Tyre shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 6.70 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹439.85 per share. 
 
By 12:30 PM, JK Tyre share price was off day’s high, but continued to trade 3.20 per cent higher at ₹425.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.45 per cent lower at 84,399.47 levels.
 

Why did JK Tyre share price rise in trade today?

 
JK Tyre's share price rose after the company reported a healthy set of numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).
 
 
The tyre manufacturer’s net profit zoomed 64 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹221 crore in the September quarter of FY26, as against ₹135 crore in the September quarter of FY25.
 
Its revenue climbed 10.8 per cent annually to ₹4,011 crore versus ₹3,621 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also Read

Canara Robeco AMC Q2 results

Canara Robeco AMC tanks 11% after weak Q2 results; profit falls 20% QoQ

Indus Towers share price

Indus Towers share price advances 4% post Q2 earnings; check key highlights

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals shares rise on winning ₹783-crore land rate dispute in Kenya

KFin Technologies share price

KFin Technologies shares gain 4% on Q2 results; check key details here

First Scorpene ready, Modi to commission INS Kalvari next month

Mazagon up 3% on healthy Q2 show; declares ₹6 dividend; check record date

 
At the operating level, JK Tyre's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 23.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹521.5 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹421.2 crore in Q2FY25. “Improved operational performance is a result of higher sales volumes along with softening raw material prices, apart from higher operational efficiencies,” the company explained.
 
Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 140 basis points (bps) to 13 per cent, as against 11.6 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.
 
Raghupati Singhania, chairman and managing director (CMD) said, "JK Tyre performed well in Q2FY26 supported by the growth momentum. Domestic markets registered a growth of 15 per cent in volumes driven by notable uptick across segments.”
 
“Export volumes grew by 13 per cent over the previous quarter, despite the prevailing uncertainty around US Tariff rates. This growth reflects our superior product quality offerings, deeper penetration in existing markets and introduction of higher margin products for diversifying into new geographies,” he added.
 
Singhania further said that GST 2.0 is indeed a very progressive step as it will go a long way in boosting demand and ultimately economic growth.
 

About JK Tyre & Industries

 
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, the flagship company of the JK Organisation, ranks among the world’s top 20 tyre manufacturers and is a pioneer of radial tyre technology in India. 
 
Since producing its first radial tyre in 1977, the company has established itself as the market leader in the Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) segment.
 
Offering end-to-end mobility solutions, JK Tyre caters to a wide range of segments including passenger, commercial, farm, off-the-road, and 2/3-wheeler vehicles. 
 
The company operates 11 state-of-the-art, sustainability-focused manufacturing facilities, nine in India and two in Mexico. with a combined annual capacity exceeding 35 million tyres.
 
JK Tyre’s robust distribution network includes over 6,000 dealers and more than 900 exclusive retail outlets under the Steel Wheels, Truck Wheels, and Xpress Wheels brands. The company exports to over 100 countries through a network of 230+ global distributors.
 
Demonstrating its technological leadership, the company introduced India’s first-ever ‘Smart Tyre’ technology with Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) that track vital parameters such as tyre pressure and temperature.
 
Reinforcing its leadership in the TBR category, JK Tyre recently celebrated a major milestone by rolling out its 30 millionth Truck and Bus Radial tyre, the first and only Indian company to achieve this feat.

More From This Section

russian crude oil

Buy or Sell? How to trade Reliance, ONGC, OMC shares amid Russian oil ban

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: D-St at day's low; Sensex slides 500 pts; IT, Realty drag; Metals outperform

Syrma Strategic Electronics, Syrma

Syrma, Kaynes surge up to 7%; what's driving EMS stocks on Tuesday?

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian stocks take a breather as investors eye US Fed moves, tech earnings

IndiGo

Target @₹7,000: IndiGo set to fly higher as Anand Rathi initiates with Buy

Topics : Buzzing stocks JK Tyre tyre stocks Tyre companies Tyre industry TBR tyre imports Tyre makers BSE Sensex Nifty50 Q2 results MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon