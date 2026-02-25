Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / JP Morgan raises long-term gold price forecast 15% to $4,500 an ounce

JP Morgan raises long-term gold price forecast 15% to $4,500 an ounce

Spot gold has risen about 20 per cent this year, hitting a three-week high of $5,248.89 an ounce on Tuesday that was off its January 29 all time high of $5,594.82

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Representative image from file.

Reuters Feb 25
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JP Morgan raised its long-term forecast for gold prices on Wednesday by 15 per cent to $4,500 an ounce, while ​keeping its 2026 year-end forecast at $6,300.

In a note ​to clients, the bank cited increased central bank buying, public ‌announcements of U.S. Treasury divestment and countries shifting revenue bases away from the dollar and into Chinese renminbi.

In view of these factors, the bank said it upped its weighting for the "reserve currency paradigm shift" and "significant investor diversification", leading to its long-term forecast of $4,500 an ounce.

Macquarie Group earlier this month lifted its average first-quarter 2026 gold forecast to $4,590 an ounce, up from $4,300 previously and hiked its second-quarter estimate to $4,300 from $4,200. It also raised ‌its average 2026 gold price forecast to $4,323 per ounce, compared with an earlier estimate of $4,225.

 

Spot gold has risen about 20 per cent this year, hitting a three-week high of $5,248.89 an ounce on Tuesday that was off its January 29 all time high of $5,594.82.

That followed a 2025 surge of more than 64 per cent in the traditional safe-haven metal. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NBFC

Infra recovery could accelerate NBFC growth after strong Q3 trendspremium

Stock Market LIVE, February 25, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex pares gain, ends 50 pts up; Nifty at 25,482; IT, metal stocks shine

aa

Debt fundraising of Reits and Invits at record high, shows datapremium

SAIL share price today, February 25, 2026

SAIL hits 20-mth high, gains 4%; Emkay Global lifts TP, expects 21% upside

Lupin

Lupin gains 2%, hits 52-week high; why pharma stock in focus?

Topics : JP Morgan Gold Prices Markets News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOAmitabh Kant BS ManthanWeather TodayBS Manthan Day 2 LIVEDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance