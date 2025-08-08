Friday, August 08, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPO Calendar: 4 new issues, 11 listings to keep investors busy next week

IPO Calendar: 4 new issues, 11 listings to keep investors busy next week

JSW Cement, Highway Infrastructure, and All Time Plastics, along with eight SME companies, are scheduled to make their D-Street debut next week

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

IPO Calendar: Primary market investors will remain in action next week with the launch of four new initial public offerings (IPO) and the listing of 11 companies on the exchanges. In the mainboard segment, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, and Regaal Resources will open for subscription on August 11 and 12, respectively. The SME segment will also witness the launch of two public issues. 
 
In addition, JSW Cement, Highway Infrastructure, and All Time Plastics, along with eight SME companies, are scheduled to make their D-Street debut next week. 

Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity:

Mainline IPO next week

Bluestone Jewellery IPO: Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle IPO will open for public subscription on Monday, August 11, 2025, and close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on August 14, 2025. Bluestone Jewellery shares will be listed on the exchanges tentatively on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹492 to ₹517. The minimum lot size for the application is 29 shares. Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.

 
Regaal Resources IPO: The maiden public issue of Regaal Resources will open for bidding on August 12 and close on August 14. The company plans to raise ₹306 crore through a fresh issue of 20.6 million shares and the offer for sale of 9.4 million shares. The price band is fixed in the range of ₹96 to ₹102 per share, and the lot size for an application is 144 shares. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on August 18. The company will be listed on the BSE and NSE, tentatively on August 20. MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Pantomath Capital Advisors and Sumedha Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers.
 
In the SME segment, Icodex Publishing Solutions and Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure will open for subscription on August 11 and 12, respectively. 

IPO listings next week 

In the mainboard segment, Highway Infrastructure IPO will make its debut on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, August 12. JSW Cement IPO and All Time Plastics IPO are scheduled for listing on Thursday, August 14.
 
In the SME segment, Essex Marine, and BLT Logistics will make their debut on the BSE SME platform on Monday, August 11. On the NSE SME platform, Aaradhya Disposal Industries, Jyoti Global Plast, Parth Engineering Electricals, and Bhadora Industries will also list on Monday, August 11. Sawaliya Foods Products and Connplex Cinemas will list on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, August 14.

Topics : Stock Market IPO Calendar IPOs SME IPOs IPO market JSW Cement

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

