July records $4.1 billion in PE/VC investments; exit value falls 83%

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments in India grew 3 per cent to $4.1 billion in July 2026 from $4 billion a year earlier, with deal-making expected to accelerate further amid higher dry powder among PE/VC funds, according to a report.

On a month-on-month basis, PE/VC investments grew 52 per cent from $2.7 billion in June 2026, according to a joint report by IVCA and EY.

July 2026 saw 111 rounds of investments, compared to 119 deals in July 2025 and 80 deals in June 2026.

In July 2026, sectors such as infrastructure ($1.5 billion), financial services ($0.6 billion), and food and agriculture ($0.3 billion) remained the top themes for investments, accounting for a 61 per cent contribution to overall PE/VC investments.