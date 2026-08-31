Monday, August 31, 2026 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsSeptember Tax CalendarHDFC BankGold Silver ETFNepal FloodsFMCG StocksH-1B grace periodNifty Media IndexPixel 11 Pro XL Review
Home / Markets / News / July records $4.1 billion in PE/VC investments; exit value falls 83%

July records $4.1 billion in PE/VC investments; exit value falls 83%

PE/VC investments rose 3 per cent YoY and 52 per cent sequentially to $4.1 billion in July, while exits fell 83 per cent YoY to $1.6 billion, IVCA-EY data shows

investment, funds, funding

Representative image

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments in India grew 3 per cent to $4.1 billion in July 2026 from $4 billion a year earlier, with deal-making expected to accelerate further amid higher dry powder among PE/VC funds, according to a report.
 
On a month-on-month basis, PE/VC investments grew 52 per cent from $2.7 billion in June 2026, according to a joint report by IVCA and EY.
 
July 2026 saw 111 rounds of investments, compared to 119 deals in July 2025 and 80 deals in June 2026.
 
In July 2026, sectors such as infrastructure ($1.5 billion), financial services ($0.6 billion), and food and agriculture ($0.3 billion) remained the top themes for investments, accounting for a 61 per cent contribution to overall PE/VC investments.
 
 
On the exit front, PE/VC exits fell sharply by 83 per cent to $1.6 billion in July 2026 from $9.2 billion in July 2025. In June 2026, exits worth $1.5 billion were recorded.
 
“Despite global macroeconomic uncertainty, elevated interest rates and geopolitical tensions, investor interest in India continues to remain strong relative to other emerging markets. Fund managers are increasingly raising larger pools of capital to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities,” said Vivek Soni, partner and national leader, Private Equity Services, EY.
  

More From This Section

BOSCH

Bosch gains on strong Q1 show as brokerages upgrade earnings estimatespremium

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls 307 pts, Nifty settles at 24,080; metal, realty, IT shares weigh

fmcg, mart

FMCG stocks HUL, ITC, Dabur, Emami, Godrej Consumer hit 52-week lows

Gold, silver ETFs off day's low, still down 4% amid hawkish Fed stance

Gold, silver ETFs off day's low, still down 4% amid hawkish Fed stance

stocks to buy

Paytm, TaMo: Emkay picks 15 stocks as high US yields reshape India strategy

Topics : Private Equity Venture Capital Investments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 6:45 PM IST