Kalpataru Q4 net profit declines 42% to ₹14 crore, revenue up 21%

Kalpataru Q4 net profit declines 42% to ₹14 crore, revenue up 21%

Kalpataru's Q4 profit dips 42 per cent Y-o-Y but pre-sales jump 79 per cent to Rs 1,724 crore and revenue rises 21 per cent, driven by sales and project launches

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Kalpataru, a Mumbai-based real estate developer, reported a 42.18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its net profit (attributable to owners of the parent) for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25).
 
The company’s profit in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 14.05 crore, compared with Rs 24.3 crore in Q4 FY24. Kalpataru got listed on BSE late last month but reported its Q4 earnings.
 
Meanwhile, the company’s revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 596.89 crore, up 21.32 per cent Y-o-Y. Kalpataru’s total expenses during the same period increased by 26.63 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
 
The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during the quarter stood at Rs 182 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 30.5 per cent.
 
In Q4 FY25, the company sold an area of 1.14 million square feet (msf), up 30 per cent Y-o-Y. The company’s pre-sales value stood at Rs 1,724 crore, up about 79 per cent Y-o-Y. 

Average sale realisation in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 15,127 per square foot, compared with Rs 10,935 per square foot in the same period last year.
 
Overall, in FY25, the company’s revenue stood at Rs 2,221.62 crore, up about 15.11 per cent Y-o-Y. In FY25, the company posted a profit of Rs 21.62 crore, against a loss of Rs 94.98 crore in FY24.
 
Kalpataru’s adjusted Ebitda in FY25 stood at Rs 664 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 29.9 per cent.
 
The company’s pre-sales during the year stood at Rs 4,531 crore, up 41 per cent Y-o-Y. It launched seven projects with a saleable area of 6.5 msf in FY25. Average sale realisation in FY25 stood at Rs 13,905 per square foot, compared with Rs 11,332 per square foot in FY24.
 
Parag Munot, managing director, Kalpataru, stated that the company’s FY25 performance was driven by strong sales, focus on an asset-light growth model, disciplined execution, and strategic decision-making.
 
In June, the company raised Rs 1,590 crore in equity through an initial public offering. Of this, Rs 1,192.5 crore has been utilised for debt repayment, according to Munot. The company’s total current liabilities stood at Rs 10,082.45 crore as of FY25.
 
“As we look ahead, our commitment remains firm: to strengthen our presence across the key micro-markets within the MMR & Pune region and to build on the trust and goodwill we have earned,” Munot added.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue increased marginally by 1.51 per cent, while it posted a profit in Q4 FY25 against a loss of Rs 21.86 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
Additionally, the company has 35 ongoing and forthcoming projects spread over an area of 47 msf. 
 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

