Home / Markets / News / Kalpataru Projects share up over 3% on Rs 1,241-cr order win; details here

Kalpataru Projects share up over 3% on Rs 1,241-cr order win; details here

The Kalpataru Projects International share rose after the company announced that it has been awarded new orders worth Rs 1,241 crore.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International share: Kalpataru Projects International Ltd share price soared up to 3.46 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,415 per share on Tuesday, October 01, 2024.

The Kalpataru Projects International share rose after the company announced that it has been awarded new orders worth Rs 1,241 crore. 

“Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), one of the largest Engineering & Construction companies listed in India, have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 1,241 crore,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company has bagged orders in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market & residential and commercial building projects in India.
 

“We are happy with the robust ordering momentum. These new orders have further strengthened our order book with YTD order inflows reaching over Rs 11,000 crores. More importantly, nearly 80-85 per cent of the new order inflows including L1 are from our Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Buildings and Factories (B&F) business, which gives us good confidence to deliver sustainable growth and profitably on back of our robust capabilities, strong track record and leading market position in these businesses.” said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of Kalpataru Projects International.

Set up in 1981, Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) is among India's largest engineering and construction firms, publicly listed and renowned for its expertise in a diverse range of sectors. These include power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, urban infrastructure such as flyovers and metro rail systems, highways, and airports. 

With a robust presence in over 30 countries and spanning across 70 nations globally, KPIL is actively involved in executing projects on an international scale. 

The market capitalisation of Kalpataru Projects International is Rs 22,806 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under the BSE500 category. 

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,449.15 apiece while its 52-week low is Rs 601.25 per share. 

At 9:32 AM, the Kalpataru Projects International share was trading 2.66 per cent higher at Rs 1,403.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.15 per cent higher at 84,422.37 levels.


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

