RIL shares fall over 3%, trade as top Sensex loser as investors book profit

A total of 101.59 lakh RIL equities, valued at approximately Rs 3,033.64 crore, were traded on both the NSE and BSE today

Reliance Industries

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RIL shares fall: Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) fell 3.25 per cent to an intra-day low of Rs 2,953 on the BSE during Monday's trading session, primarily due to profit booking amid rising market volatility. A total of 101.59 lakh RIL equities, valued at approximately Rs 3,033.64 crore, were traded on both the NSE and BSE today. RIL shares were among the top laggards of the benchmarks, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex.

Earlier, on Friday, September 27, 2024, RIL informed the exchanges that Reliance Industries Uruguay Petroquimica S.A. (Reliance Uruguay), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has been voluntarily liquidated and has ceased to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company with effect from September 26, 2024.

"Reliance Uruguay was a non-operating company and its contribution to the consolidated turnover and net worth of the company for the financial year 2023-24 was NIL. The company had invested an amount equivalent to Rs 0.65 crore in Reliance Uruguay," said RIL in an exchange filing on the BSE.

Reliance Industries is India's largest private sector company on all major financial parameters, with a consolidated revenue of Rs 10,00,122 crore (USD 119.9 billion), cash profit of Rs 1,41,969 crore (USD 17.0 billion), and net profit of Rs 79,020 crore (USD 9.5 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, Reliance Industries boasts a market capitalization of Rs 20,03,544.55 crore on the BSE.

The company is a constituent of benchmark indices Nifty50 and the 30-share Sensex.

Earlier this month, on September 5, Reliance Industries' board approved the largest ever issuance of bonus equity shares in the Indian equity market in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each, to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date, by capitalization of securities premium received in cash and/or general reserve and/or retained earnings.

Reliance Industries shares have yielded a return of 14.11 per cent year-to-date. Historically, RIL shares have exhibited mixed performance, as the company's shares have dropped 2.53 per cent in the last one month, 0.47 per cent in the last six months, while they gained 27.5 per cent in the last one year, and a whopping 128.11 per cent in the last five years.

At around 3:10 pm, shares of RIL were trading at Rs 2,954.90, down 3.19 per cent on the NSE.

Meanwhile, NSE Nifty50 was trading 372.95 points or 1.42 per cent lower at 25,810.15. BSE Sensex, on the other hand, was trading at 84,269.13, down 1302.72 points or 1.51 per cent.


First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

