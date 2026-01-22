Kalyan Jewellers tanks 17% in 2 days; share price down for 10th day on trot

Kalyan Jewellers share price today

Shares price of Kalyan Jewellers hit a 19-month low of ₹373.30, falling 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock of the jewellery company extended its losses with 17 per cent decline in the past two days. The stock was quoting lower for the 10th straight day, plunging 28 per cent during the period. Currently, the stock is trading at its lowest level since June 5, 2024. It has tanked 40 per cent from its 52-week high level of ₹617.30 touched on July 24, 2025.

At 02:15 PM, Kalyan Jewellers stock was quoting 5 per cent lower at ₹376.35 as compared to 0.05 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

The average trading volume on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 13.96 million equity shares, representing 1.4 per cent of total equity of the company, having changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report.

Why is Kalyan Jewellers share price down for 10th straight day?

Kalyan Jewellers has witnessed a sharp selling pressure, with the stock correcting 17 per cent in the past two trading days. It has extended its decline to the 10th consecutive day, highlighting strong bearish momentum .

Earlier, between January 2 and January 13, 2025, the stock price of Kalyan Jewellers had tanked 27 per cent. Further, between January 2 and January 27, 2025, the stock had plunged 45 per cent, data shows.

According to Axis Securities, Kalyan Jewellers has succumbed to a vertical 12.2 per cent liquidation as a 7.7 per cent open interest (OI) spike verified a brutal Short Addition triggered by a technical breakdown. The put-call ratio's (PCR's) retreat to 0.47, alongside 11,040 new Call contracts, reveals a dominant bear-case concentration as investors hedged against unconfirmed institutional exits.

With the Basis stagnating at 2.55 points, the convergence of negative price action and mounting derivative supply indicates a persistent lack of near-term support at the 52-week low.

"On the daily chart, the stock price has broken decisively below all key moving averages (20, 50, 100 & 200 EMA), confirming a well-established downtrend. The EMAs are stacked bearishly and sloping downward, indicating continued selling pressure and absence of short-term trend support," said Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking.

The latest breakdown candle is a large bearish candle accompanied by expanded volume, suggesting panic selling or aggressive unwinding. The lack of any immediate fundamental trigger further reinforces the technical nature of this move, pointing toward strong institutional selling activity, the analyst said.

A sustained breakdown below ₹390-₹380 zone could open the doors for further downside toward lower demand areas. Structurally, the stock has broken below its prior consolidation base near ₹440–₹450, which now acts as a strong overhead supply zone. As long as price remains below this level, the broader trend bias stays bearish and any bounce should be viewed as a corrective move rather than a trend reversal, Choice Equity Broking noted.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.