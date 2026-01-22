GRSE, Swiggy, Jio Fin, 2 other stocks form 'Death Cross', show tech charts
In general, 'Death Cross' is considered as a bearish indicator. Technical analyst, Hitesh Tailor examines GRSE and Jio Financial stock charts and explains why the bias seems negative here.
Technical charts show that 5 stocks from the Nifty 500 index namely - Swiggy, Jio Financial Services, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Sarda Energy & Minerals and Bharti Hexacom - have witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' pattern in recent trading days. In technical terms, 'Death Cross' is considered as a bearish chart pattern potentially indicating a major trend reversal from positive to negative. The term 'Death Cross' implies that the short-term, the 50-day moving average (50-DMA) of the underlying asset/ stock has now slipped below the long-term 200-day DMA.
Here's a look at these 5 'Death Cross' stock charts:
Swiggy stock chartCurrent Market Price: ₹328
Swiggy's daily chart shows that the stock has witnessed a steep 22 per cent fall, after it tested the Supertrend line in mid-November to a low of ₹318 yesterday. In the process, Swiggy stock also plunged below the long-term 200-DMA. The 200-DMA now quotes at ₹385.47, while the 50-DMA slipped to ₹383.63.
GRSE stock chartCurrent Market Price: ₹2,282
Jio Financial stock chartCurrent Market Price: ₹263
Jio Financial Services stock daily chart exhibits a lower-high, lower-low formation, reinforcing the grip of bears and indicating a well-established downtrend, says Tailor. Adding that the stock currently trades below its key EMAs, which are stacked overhead and sloping downward, acting as a rigid supply zone. The analyst reckons that the current price action is significant as the stock trades near its previous swing low. But for an upside breakout the stock needs to clear the overhead resistance. "The area around ₹260 - ₹262 is critical for the stock. However, for a reversal Jio Financial will need to give a decisive breakout above ₹275 – ₹280 zone; for a likely up move towards ₹290 and ₹300 levels," says Tailor.
Sarda Energy & MineralsCurrent Market Price: ₹465
Sarda Energy chart shows that the stock has cracked over 28 per cent from its high of ₹640 in mid-September to a recent low of ₹453. The 200-DMA stands at ₹500.35, and the 50-DMA at ₹499.25.
Bharti HexacomCurrent Market Price: ₹1,605
