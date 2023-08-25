Confirmation

Market regulator Sebi announces new disclosures for select offshore funds

India's market regulator on Thursday notified select offshore funds fulfilling certain conditions of new enhanced disclosure requirements, according to a circular on Sebi website

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 9:24 AM IST
India's market regulator on Thursday notified select offshore funds fulfilling certain conditions of new enhanced disclosure requirements, according to a circular on the regulator's website.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said offshore funds that have more than 50% of their assets invested in a single corporate group will need to disclose all its investors to custodian banks, through which funds flow into the country, within 90 days starting from Nov. 1.
The funds will have 10 days to lower their investment to below 50% to avoid the enhanced disclosures.
Additionally offshore funds who hold more than 250 billion rupees ($3.03 billion) in the Indian markets would have to disclose their investors. These funds will have 90 days to bring down the investments to below 250 billion rupees to avoid the disclosures, said SEBI.
Funds owned by the government, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and public retail funds will be exempt from this requirement.
($1 = 82.5720 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Securities and Exchange Board of India share market

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

