Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Aequs lists at 13% premium; analysts flag upside with caution; find out why

Aequs lists at 13% premium; analysts flag upside with caution; find out why

Analysts suggest investors to hold for long term, citing the company's strong positioning as one of India's most advanced aerospace precision-manufacturing platforms

share market stock market trading

Aequs list at 13 per cent premium on NSE, BSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aequs listing, Aequs share price: Shares of aerospace components manufacturer Aequs made a positive debut on Dalal Street in an otherwise subdued market. The company stock listed at ₹140 on the NSE, opening with a 13 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹124. Soon after listing, the stock touched a high of ₹151, up 7.8 per cent from the listing price. 
 
On the BSE as well, Aequs shares opened at ₹140, a premium of 13 per cent. Post-listing, the stock rose around 8 per cent from the listing price to ₹151.15.
 
The listing price of Aequs was significantly below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Aequs were trading at ₹152, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹28 or 22.5 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
 

Aequs: Here's what the analysts suggest

Analysts suggest allotted investors to book partial profits and hold the remaining quantity, citing the company’s strong positioning as one of India’s most advanced and fully integrated aerospace precision-manufacturing platforms.
 
Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for Research at Mehta Equities, said the listing was well below expectations, giving more reason to accumulate and hold for the long term. "We believe stock would perform well post listing, supported by strong subscription traction and investor interest in one of India’s most advanced, fully integrated aerospace precision-manufacturing platforms," Tapse said.

Also Read

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex dips 200 pts, Nifty below 25,800; SMIDs down; IT, bank stocks drag

Reliance share price today

RIL soars 27% so far in 2025; set for best yearly performance in 5 years

GE Vernova share price

GE Vernova gets new 'Add' from YES Securities; check target price here

Highways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

Why did Highway Infrastructure share zoom 13% in trade today? Find out here

Anupam Rasayan share price today

Anupam Rasayan shares climb as it enters US CDMO via Jayhawk Fine deal

 
Tapse recommended alloted investors to “Hold" the stock for the long term, citing its strong competitive positioning, global customer relationships, and alignment with India’s expanding aerospace manufacturing opportunity.
 
Sharing similar views, Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said despite the moderate listing compared to upper-end expectations, the sentiment around Aequs remains constructive. "The company’s ability to scale operations, deepen global customer relationships, and benefit from India’s rising prominence in aerospace manufacturing makes it a notable long-term candidate. However, investors must remain mindful of key risks, including sector cyclicality, dependence on global aerospace demand, and capital-intensive execution," she said.
 
Nyati recommends alloted investors to book partial profits to secure immediate returns and hold the remaining quantity for the medium to long term, considering the company’s strong fundamentals, industry tailwinds, and its integrated capabilities that differentiate it within India’s aerospace ecosystem. Traders and short-term investors can consider maintaining a stop-loss near ₹120 to manage listing-day volatility.
 

Aequs IPO subscription rate

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the ₹922 crore Aequs IPO received an overwhelming response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 101.63 times. Investors placed bids for 4.27 billion equity shares against the 42.02 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 120.92 times.
 
The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 80.62 times, while the retail investors’ portion received 78.05 times the number of bids than the shares on offer.
 
Ahead of the IPO, the company had raised ₹414 crore from 33 anchor investors on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. It allocated 33.4 million equity shares to anchor investors at ₹124 per share.  Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

More From This Section

Stock market nifty Sensex

Bulls can take Nifty 24% higher to 32,032 levels by Dec 2026: Kotak Sec

TVS Supply Chain

TVS Supply up 4% after board nods further investment up to ₹100 cr in arm

Angel One stock has witnessed formation of 'Golden Crossover' on the technical chart.

Angel One stock sees Golden Cross: Choice Broking sees 22% upside potential

IndiGo, HUL, TMPV, Apollo Hospitals trade in oversold zone, show technical charts.

IndiGo, Hindustan Unilever: 4 Nifty stocks with RSI in oversold territory

Groww share price

Groww slips 4% as one-month lock-in ends; here's what analyst suggest

Topics : Stock Market Share Market Today The Smart Investor IPOs Markets aerospace stock market listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon