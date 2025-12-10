Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Emkay trims target on Voltamp Transformers by 12%, but retains 'Buy'

Emkay trims target on Voltamp Transformers by 12%, but retains 'Buy'

While Emkay expects high double-digit revenue growth supported by capacity expansion and a lean balance sheet, it has trimmed margin assumptions due to rising industry supply from capacity additions

Voltamp Transformers share price

Sirali Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Emkay Global Financial has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Voltamp Transformers stock while cutting its target price by 12 per cent to ₹10,000 from ₹11,350 earlier, valuing the stock at 25x FY28E Earnings per share (EPS). The brokerage said the company’s strong market position—about 15 per cent share in the industrial transformer segment—stems from deep design and manufacturing capabilities and a broad product portfolio serving a diversified customer base, with private clients contributing roughly 85 per cent of revenue.
 
While the brokerage still expects high double-digit revenue growth supported by capacity expansion and a lean balance sheet, it has trimmed margin assumptions due to rising industry supply from capacity additions across players.
 

Healthy order inflows across diversified end-markets

Voltamp’s order inflows have remained robust, rising 37 per cent/12 per cent/37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY24, FY25 and H1FY26, respectively, aided by a well-diversified client base. Key end-markets driving growth include metals and mining, infrastructure, commercial real estate, transmission companies (such as GETCO and other private transcos) and renewables, according to the brokerage. 
 
Management indicated a strong enquiry pipeline, backed by healthy industrial demand and rising orders from power utilities for grid expansion and strengthening. The current order book stands at around ₹1,400 crore, equivalent to about 0.7x trailing 12-month revenue.  ALSO READ | GE Vernova gets new 'Add' from YES Securities; check target price here

Capacity expansion to lift installed base to 20,000 MVA

With demand strong and existing facilities running at full tilt, Voltamp has been operating at its current total capacity of 14,000 MVA. To address this, the company is investing ₹200 crore—fully funded via internal accruals—to add 6,000 MVA of capacity at its Vadodara plant for transformers up to the 220 kV range.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

