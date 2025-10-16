Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / KEI Industries shines in Q2 with 31% profit surge; Analysts remain bullish

KEI Industries shines in Q2 with 31% profit surge; Analysts remain bullish

The Cables & Wires (C&W) segment, which is KEI Industries' growth engine, saw revenues rise 23 per cent Y-o-Y, marking a six-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent.

KEI Industries share price today, October 16, 2025

For the first half of FY26, KEI Industries reported revenue, Ebitda, and PAT growth of 22 per cent, 21 per cent, and 31 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

KEI Industries delivered yet another solid quarter, reaffirming its position as a top performer in the cables and wires space. 
 
The company’s September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) results showed revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), and profit after tax (PAT) growth of 20 per cent, 22 per cent, and 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), respectively, with profit beating analysts’ estimates by 9 per cent on the back of higher other income, likely boosted by foreign currency gains.
 
KEI continues to be our top pick in the coverage universe,” noted Achal Lohade, Harshit Sarawagi and Pranav Tella of Nuvama, reiterating a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price (TP) of ₹4,450. They added that peers, too, are likely to post healthy numbers amid strong tailwinds for the cable segment.
 
 

Segment performance and margins

 
The Cables & Wires (C&W) segment, which is KEI Industries’ growth engine, saw revenues rise 23 per cent Y-o-Y, marking a six-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent. Earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margins expanded by 50 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 10.9 per cent, aided by operating leverage. Domestic C&W sales rose 10 per cent Y-o-Y, while exports surged 93 per cent Y-o-Y (albeit on a low base), contributing 22 per cent to total revenues. The company aims to sustain export contribution in the 17-20 per cent range over the long term.
 
In the product mix, LT cables grew a robust 34 per cent Y-o-Y, while HT cables dipped 25 per cent Y-o-Y due to capacity reallocation. The EHV cables segment continued to impress with an 83 per cent Y-o-Y jump. Meanwhile, the EPC business contracted 23 per cent Y-o-Y, aligning with management’s strategy to scale it down.

Also Read

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Nifty strategy, 3 stocks to buy today by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Hero MotoCorp, Delhivery, BEL among Motilal Oswal's top growth bets

Vikas Ecotech records 72% jump in sales in in Q1 FY17

These 2 cable & wire stocks are a must have in your portfolio; details here

Stock broker, broker, trader, woman investor, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Why is KEI Industries' share falling despite healthy YoY numbers? Detailspremium

cables, internet

JM Financial bets big on cables & wires; KEI Ind, Polycab among top picks

 
Ebitda for the quarter was up 22 per cent Y-o-Y, in line with expectations, with margins expanding by 20bps to 9.9 per cent. However, analysts pointed out that “PAT growth outpaced revenue due to a sharp 150 per cent Y-o-Y increase in other income.”
 

Strong H1, balance sheet comfort

 
For the first half of FY26, KEI Industries reported revenue, Ebitda, and PAT growth of 22 per cent, 21 per cent, and 31 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. Operating cash flow turned positive at ₹382 crore compared to a negative ₹308 crore in H1FY25. Working capital efficiency improved, with days reducing to 92 versus 101 a year ago.
 
The company remains comfortably placed with net cash of ₹730 crore, supported by proceeds from a recent QIP of ₹770 crore. Capex of ₹750 crore was largely directed toward the upcoming Sanand plant, which is expected to bolster growth momentum once operational.
 
Following the results, analysts are keen to understand the company’s volume growth and margin outlook in the C&W segment, as well as the commissioning timeline for the Sanand plant and its potential impact on growth and margins in FY27.
 
That said, KEI’s Q2FY26 results underscore the company’s consistent execution and margin discipline. With robust export growth, operational efficiency gains, and capacity expansion on track, analysts believe KEI remains well-wired for continued outperformance.
 

More From This Section

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets in green; Infosys, Wipro Q2 results today

Amar Ambani, Executive Director, Yes Securities

India is well-placed to outpace other EMs: Amar Ambani, Yes Securities

Religare Broking's stock picks today

Religare recommends 3 stocks to buy today; suggests Nifty trading strategy

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stocks to watch today, Oct 16: Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, Jio Fin, Nestle

stocks, markets, mutual fund

Buy Cholamandalam Investment, SBI Life, HAL, says analyst at Motilal Oswal

Topics : KEI Industries The Smart Investor Indian equities BSE Sensex Nifty50 share market Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Cable firms Cable industry BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksColorOS 16Gold-Silver Price TodayBengaluru Infrastructure DebateTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon