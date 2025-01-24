Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ujjivan SFB shares drop 6% after weak Q3 performance; profits dive 64%

Ujjivan SFB shares drop 6% after weak Q3 performance; profits dive 64%

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share slipped 6.48 per cent at Rs 32.32 a piece on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade

equity trading volumes, share market

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share slipped 6.48 per cent at Rs 32.32 a piece on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade. This came after the small finance bank reported a 64 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit, which stood at Rs 103 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024 (Q3FY25), compared to Rs 300 crore in the same period last year. This drop was attributed to an increase in provisions for bad loans.
 
The bank’s total income, however, rose to Rs 1,763 crore in Q3FY25, up from Rs 1,655 crore in Q3FY24.
 
In a regulatory filing, the bank announced plans to seek approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for transitioning to a universal bank, following approval from its board.
 
 
Interest income for the quarter grew to Rs 1,591 crore, up from Rs 1,471 crore in the previous year’s third quarter. However, the bank’s asset quality worsened, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 2.68 per cent of gross advances, compared to 2.18 per cent in Q3FY24. Net NPAs also increased to 0.56 per cent from 0.17 per cent a year earlier.
 
Provisions excluding tax and contingencies surged to Rs 223 crore, compared to Rs 63 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

KFin Technologies shares zoom 13% in trade; why is the stock in demand?

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

Spandana Sphoorty freezes at 5% lower circuit on weak Q3 results

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Tejas Networks slips 9% as December quarter results disappoint Street

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma shares crack 6% after Q3 profit drops 16%; know more

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Amber Enterprises up 7% on swinging to profit from loss YoY; revenue up 65%

 
The bank is implementing structural changes to its liability strategy, with a focus on affluent customer segments such as non-residents, corporate salary employees, and traders. It also plans to enhance its product offerings and customer base following the receipt of the AD-1 licence.
 
The Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank stood at 23.90 per cent as of December 2024, slightly down from 24.37 per cent in the previous year.
 
On the equities front, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price has underperformed the market, falling 25 per cent in the last six months, while losing 40 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4.4 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.8 per cent in the last one year. 
 
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has a total market capitalisation of Rs 6,378.26 crore.  Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 6.88 and at an earning per share of Rs 5.03.
 
At 11:20 AM, the stock price of the company fell by 4.66 per cent at Rs 32.95 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.28 per cent to 76,589.76 level.
 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile, Nifty tests 23,200; SmallCap index down 1%; pharma, autos weak

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading strategy: Check Support, Resistance, other key levels here

Gold

Gold may remain choppy, volatile in short-term: Praveen Singh, Sharekhan

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

Jyoti Structures hits 10% upper limit on order of Rs 741 cr from Power Grid

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL share price rises 5% on posting strong Q3 show; IOC, BPCL also gain

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon