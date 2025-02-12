Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kirloskar Oil slips 11% on weak Q3; mgmt expects demand revival in few qtrs

Kirloskar Oil slips 11% on weak Q3; mgmt expects demand revival in few qtrs

The company posted a 21 per cent decline in net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 71.3 crore as compared to Rs 89.82 crore

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kirloskar Oil Engines shares plunged 11.5 per cent on Wednesday, hitting 52-week low at Rs 691.05 per share on BSE. The selling of the stock came after the company posted 21 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in Q3 year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
Around 11:07 AM, Kirloskar Oil share price was down 1.66 per cent at Rs 768.65 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.80 per cent at 75,686.32. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 11,155.86 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,450 per share.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 results 

The company posted a 21 per cent decline in net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 71.3 crore as compared to Rs 89.82 crore. Its revenue for the quarter under review rose 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,453.7 crore as compared to Rs 1,391.3 crore a year ago. 
 
 
The company's standalone Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) reduced by 9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 117 crore as compared to Rs 128 crore a year ago.Ebitda margin stood at 10.1 per cent as against 11.3 per cent a year ago. 
 
"This quarter was a subdued quarter for Kirloskar Oil Engines with multiple headwinds. On the business-to-business (B2B) side, as expected, we faced muted demand in our Powergen business post the emission norms transition," said Gauri Kirloskar, managing director, Kirloskar Oil Engines.

Also Read

sebi market

Market regulator Sebi opposes plea filed by Kirloskar Oil Engines in SAT

Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh

Aero India 2025: Defence secy meets with leading global aerospace companies

Top 5 Small Business Ideas

Top 5 Small Business Ideas in India | My Hard-Earned Insights From 20 Years in the Game

The full moon

Snow Moon 2025: Will this lunar event be visible in India? Check details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex 500 pts lower at 75,750; Nifty at 22,900; Oil, Bank, IT, FMCG drag

 
She added: On the business-to-consumer (B2C) side, we have successfully completed the consolidation of five plants into 1, which saw some impact on production. We will stay watchful of the trends developing in the power generation market and expect that demand will return to earlier levels in the next couple of quarters.
 
Kirloskar Oil Engines is a leader in the manufacturing of internal combustion engines, farm equipment,t, and generator sets with a sizable presence in international markets. It also manufactures world-class engines for construction equipment. It specialises in manufacturing air-cooled and liquid-cooled engines for generator sets across a wide range of power outputs (2kVA to 3000 kVA).
 
In the past one year, Kirloskar Oil shares have lost 4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.3 per cent. 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment(Photo: Shutterstock)

Stock market crash enters 6th day: Why are Sensex, Nifty down today?

IPO

Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today

IRCTC share price slips 4%, hits 52-week low despite healthy Q3 results

silver trading silver investment

Silver to trade within range of $31 to $32.25: Mirae Asset Sharekhan

IPO

Ajax Engineering IPO closes today; subscription rises 52%, GMP at 1%

Topics : Kirloskar Oil Engines Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Nifty50 earning Q3 results MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon