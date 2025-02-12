Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Eleganz Interiors shares is expected to be finalized today, Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Eleganz Interiors, which closed its three-day subscription window on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, witnessed strong investor demand, with a subscription rate exceeding 30 times.
 
The Rs 78-crore SME offering was priced at Rs 94 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.
 
Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment status
The shares of Eleganz Interiors are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:
 
 
Check Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Also Read

IPO

Ajax Engineering IPO closes today; subscription rises 52%, GMP at 1%

IPO

Hexaware Technologies IPO opens today; GMP remains flat; should you apply?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex sinks 1,018pts, ends down for 5th day; SMIDs crack up to 3%

ipo

Last hours! Eleganz Interiors IPO ends today; subscription 7x, GMP up 16%

ipo market listing share market

Ajax Engineering IPO Day 2; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

 
Check Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html
 
Eleganz Interiors IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date
The grey market premium (GMP) for Eleganz Interiors shares remains decent. On Wednesday, the unlisted shares were trading at a premium of approximately Rs 140 over the IPO price of Rs 94, reflecting a GMP of 7.69 per cent, according to sources tracking grey market trends.
 
Shares of Eleganz Interiors are set to debut on the NSE SME platform on Friday, February 14, 2025. Current GMP trends suggest a strong market debut for the Eleganz Interiors IPO. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
 
About Eleganz Interiors
Eleganz Interiors provides interior solutions to corporate offices, laboratories, and airport lounges. The company specializes in fit-out solutions for corporate and commercial spaces. Eleganz Interiors offers design and build services, as well as general contracting services. The company has completed over 200 projects across 12 cities in India.
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex 600 pts lower at 75,700; Nifty below 23,000; SMIDs decline over 1%

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today

IRCTC share price slips 4%, hits 52-week low despite healthy Q3 results

silver trading silver investment

Silver to trade within range of $31 to $32.25: Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Reliance, Hero Moto, Coal India, DLF, REC from BSE 100 index hit 52-wk lows

Gold

Praveen Singh of Mirae Asset Sharekhan suggests 'buy on dips' for gold

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPOs SME IPOs initial public offerings IPOs Share price NSE SME platform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon