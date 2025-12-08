Monday, December 08, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Knowledge Marine zooms 43% in 2 months; here's why stock hit new high

Knowledge Marine zooms 43% in 2 months; here's why stock hit new high

The company received a work order from New Mangalore Port Authority for the hiring of One number of River Sea Vessel type IV Security Patrol Boat with all manpower excluding High Speed Diesel.

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Representative Picture

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works share price today

 
Share price of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) hit an all-time high of ₹3,221, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in an otherwise weak market on Monday. 
 
In the past two trading days, the stock price of the smallcap company has soared 14 per cent. Further, in the past two months, the market price of the dredging company has zoomed 43 per cent.
 
At 01:20 PM; KMEW stock was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹3,206.20 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.54 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index slipped 2 per cent.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Why did the smallcap stock hit new high in weak market?

 
KMEW on December 3, 2025 informed the stock exchanges that the company received a work order from New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) for the hiring of One number of River Sea Vessel (RSV) type IV Security Patrol Boat with all manpower excluding High Speed Diesel (HSD). The said contract is for a period of five years and is valued at ₹10.66 crore inclusive of GST.
 
KMEW has firmly established its presence across India’s maritime landscape, delivering patrol boat services to 5 of the nation’s 12 major ports. As government investments accelerate, ports expand, and new trade corridors emerge, the patrol boat sector is poised for unprecedented growth. 

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi launches return verification agency to curb misselling in investments

Representational image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Market radar: October 21, 2025 to November 21, 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL

ICICI Sec hikes BHEL target on improving fundamentals, strong order book

Reliance Power share price

Reliance Power slides 5% as ED files chargesheet in fake guarantee case

Dassault Reliance Aerospace expects a windfall from Indo-France Rafale deal

Dynamatic Technologies soars 7% on signing new pact with Dassault Aviation

 
These powerful dynamics will further strengthen KMEW’s market leadership, enabling the company to scale new heights and reinforce its role as a trusted partner in India’s maritime security ecosystem, the company said.
 
Earlier on November 19, 2025, KMEW said it received a Letter of Award from Visakhapatnam Port Authority for “Manning, Operation, Maintenance and Complete Technical Management of contractor Owned 01 No. ASTDS-GTTP Tug” valued at ₹384.33 crore including taxes for a period of 15 years.  ALSO READ | ITC Hotels gets new 'Buy' from ICICI Securities on strong growth visibility 
This was the second order placed by the Government of India, and it proves KMEW operational performance of its Green Tug Transmission Programme (GTTP), reinforcing the company’s position at the forefront of the nation’s maritime decarbonization efforts.
 
This achievement positions the company to compete effectively in a rapidly expanding market estimated at approximately ₹12,000 crore, driven by national decarbonization goals and increasing demand for low emission harbor and coastal support vessels.
 
India launched the GTTP, a pioneering initiative to decarbonize its maritime sector by replacing diesel-powered harbor tugs with zero emission alternatives. Under the first phase, running from October 2024 to December 2027, major ports in India will deploy green tugs powered by electricity and alternative fuels, significantly reducing carbon emissions and marine pollution.
 

More From This Section

market crash, market fall

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sinks to day's low, drops 700 pts; Nifty falls below 26,000

Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya Udaipur

ITC Hotels gets new 'Buy' from ICICI Securities on strong growth visibility

ipo market listing share market

Park Medi World IPO opens Dec 10: GMP at 20%; 5 key risks you should know

Netflix, Warner Bros

Netflix-Warner Bros deal to weigh on Indian multiplexes, up OTT competition

Real estate

Nifty Realty index slips 3%; DLF, Prestige, Godrej Properties down 4%

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Shipping industry dredging Smallcap index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon