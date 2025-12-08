Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works share price today
Share price of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) hit an all-time high of ₹3,221, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in an otherwise weak market on Monday.
In the past two trading days, the stock price of the smallcap company has soared 14 per cent. Further, in the past two months, the market price of the dredging company has zoomed 43 per cent.
At 01:20 PM; KMEW stock was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹3,206.20 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.54 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index slipped 2 per cent. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Why did the smallcap stock hit new high in weak market?
KMEW on December 3, 2025 informed the stock exchanges that the company received a work order from New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) for the hiring of One number of River Sea Vessel (RSV) type IV Security Patrol Boat with all manpower excluding High Speed Diesel (HSD). The said contract is for a period of five years and is valued at ₹10.66 crore inclusive of GST.
KMEW has firmly established its presence across India’s maritime landscape, delivering patrol boat services to 5 of the nation’s 12 major ports. As government investments accelerate, ports expand, and new trade corridors emerge, the patrol boat sector is poised for unprecedented growth.
These powerful dynamics will further strengthen KMEW’s market leadership, enabling the company to scale new heights and reinforce its role as a trusted partner in India’s maritime security ecosystem, the company said.
Earlier on November 19, 2025, KMEW said it received a Letter of Award from Visakhapatnam Port Authority for “Manning, Operation, Maintenance and Complete Technical Management of contractor Owned 01 No. ASTDS-GTTP Tug” valued at ₹384.33 crore including taxes for a period of 15 years. ALSO READ | ITC Hotels gets new 'Buy' from ICICI Securities on strong growth visibility
This was the second order placed by the Government of India, and it proves KMEW operational performance of its Green Tug Transmission Programme (GTTP), reinforcing the company’s position at the forefront of the nation’s maritime decarbonization efforts.
This achievement positions the company to compete effectively in a rapidly expanding market estimated at approximately ₹12,000 crore, driven by national decarbonization goals and increasing demand for low emission harbor and coastal support vessels.
India launched the GTTP, a pioneering initiative to decarbonize its maritime sector by replacing diesel-powered harbor tugs with zero emission alternatives. Under the first phase, running from October 2024 to December 2027, major ports in India will deploy green tugs powered by electricity and alternative fuels, significantly reducing carbon emissions and marine pollution.