Monday, December 08, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi launches return verification agency to curb misselling in investments

Sebi launches return verification agency to curb misselling in investments

Genome Valley-based ATGC Biotech and Israel's Luxembourg Industries have formed Semiophore, a 50:50 JV, to commercialise 18 pheromone and semiochemical crop solutions globally

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

The regulator has stepped up action against unregistered social media financial influencers.

Reuters Dec 8
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's market regulator on Monday launched a new risk and return verification agency to curb mis-selling of investment products and tighten supervision through digital audit trails and standardised reporting.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is seeking broader powers from the government to remove unauthorised financial advice from social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, and to access their call records for investigations into market violations.

The new Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA) system is a tech-driven reform, aimed at bringing credibility and consistency to performance reporting through digital audit trails, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

 

Credible performance data is critical to manage expectations and promote "responsible investing", he said, warning that finfluencers and unregistered entities often lure investors with exaggerated or fabricated returns.

The PaRRVA platform will eventually provide investors with verified performance records of services offered to them, while allowing regulated intermediaries to present genuine track records.

Also Read

Representational image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Market radar: October 21, 2025 to November 21, 2025

AceVector

Snapdeal parent AceVector files updated DRHP for ₹300 cr IPO; OFS included

Dassault Reliance Aerospace expects a windfall from Indo-France Rafale deal

Dynamatic Technologies soars 7% on signing new pact with Dassault Aviation

Spicejet

SpiceJet surges 14% on heavy volumes in subdued market; here's why

Sona BLW share (Photo: Motilal Oswal)

Nuvama lifts Sona BLW's target price on strong railway, EV motor growth

The regulator has stepped up action against unregistered social media financial influencers, telling brokers and mutual funds to cut ties with who offer unauthorised stock tips or trading advice.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya Udaipur

ITC Hotels gets new 'Buy' from ICICI Securities on strong growth visibility

market crash, market fall

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 380 pts, Nifty below 26,100; SMIDs underperform; all sectors in red

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL

ICICI Sec hikes BHEL target on improving fundamentals, strong order book

Netflix, Warner Bros

Netflix-Warner Bros deal to weigh on Indian multiplexes, up OTT competition

Real estate

Nifty Realty index slips 3%; DLF, Prestige, Godrej Properties down 4%

Topics : SEBI stock market trading stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon