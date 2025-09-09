Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 04:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Green energy push: Driving India's economic and geopolitical future

Green energy push: Driving India's economic and geopolitical future

India can position itself as the world's renewable powerhouse and green fuel exporter

Dinesh Singh, Business Head – Fertilizers I Reliance Industries Limited

Dinesh Singh, Business Head – fertilisers, Reliance Industries Limited, and a certified independent director, driving India’s green energy and fertiliser transition

Dinesh Singh
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is at the cusp of an energy revolution. As the world’s fastest-growing major economy and the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, the nation faces a dual challenge—meeting rising energy demand while achieving decarbonization goals. The green energy transition is a powerful pathway to secure economic growth, strengthen energy independence, and ensure environmental sustainability. With ambitious commitments under the Paris Agreement and a pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, India’s green energy transition is central to its economic and geopolitical future. 
 
  Rising Energy Demand and the Climate Challenge
 
India’s energy demand is projected to double by 2040, driven by urbanization, industrial growth, and rising per capita consumption. Currently, fossil fuels—especially coal and imported oil—dominate the energy mix. This dependency exposes the country to volatile global prices, mounting import bills, and severe air pollution, while also making climate commitments harder to achieve. 
 
To address these challenges, India has pledged to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, reduce the carbon intensity of its GDP by 45%, and reach net-zero emissions by 2070. These targets reflect both ambition and necessity. 

Also Read

Pralhad Joshi

India to add record 43 GW renewable energy capacity in 2025: Pralhad Joshi

(From left) Renewable energy experts Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Gauri Singh and Prashant Choubey listed storage and tariffs as challenges for the sector

Green energy aided by strong ecosystem, say industry representativespremium

electricity, power sector

India's renewable energy target hinges on open access to industriespremium

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Solar park projects to drive Uttar Pradesh's green energy road mappremium

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Energy

No major impact of additional tariff or trade uncertainty: Suzlon V-Cpremium

 
While India lags in absolute numbers compared to China or the EU, its growth rate in solar and bioenergy is among the highest globally, making it a critical market for green investments. 
   
India has already emerged as one of the fastest-growing renewable energy markets in the world:
 
•             Solar Power: With over 80 GW installed capacity, India ranks among the top solar producers. Ultra-mega solar parks and rooftop programs are reshaping rural and urban landscapes alike.
 
•             Wind Energy: Offshore and onshore wind projects are expanding, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
 
•             Hydro & Small Hydro: Large dams and mini-hydro projects continue to provide clean baseload power.
 
•             Bioenergy & CBG: With agriculture residues, municipal waste, and animal dung, India has immense potential to generate Compressed Biogas (CBG) and organic fertilisers—creating a circular economy model. 
 
 
Green Fuels: The Next Industrial Revolution
 
Green Hydrogen (H₂): Fuel of the Future
 
One of the most transformative initiatives is the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming to make India a global hub for production, utilization, and export of green hydrogen. By replacing fossil fuels in steel, cement, shipping, and fertilisers, green hydrogen can revolutionize hard-to-abate sectors.
 
•             Target: 5 MMT production by 2030.
 
•             Applications: Steel, cement, shipping, aviation, fertilisers.
 
•             Global Benchmark: India’s cost of green hydrogen is $4.5/kg today, projected to fall below $1/kg by 2030—making it among the cheapest globally.
 
Green Ammonia (NH₃)
 
•             Used in fertilisers, shipping, and as a hydrogen carrier.
 
•             Potential export market to Japan, South Korea, and Europe.
 
•             India’s fertiliser sector, currently heavily import-dependent, could achieve energy security with domestic green ammonia production.
 
Green Urea
 
•             India consumes 38.7 MMT of urea annually, with imports meeting 15% of demand.
 
•             Green urea, manufactured using renewable hydrogen and nitrogen fixation, can reduce subsidies (₹1.83 lakh crore annually) and cut emissions from conventional fertiliser plants.
 
•             Indian fertiliser plants convert from grey (natural gas) to green (renewables), can cut 23 MMT CO₂ every year, reduce import dependence, and strengthen energy security.
 
Financing & Investment Landscape
 
•             Estimated Investment Needs (2023–2030): $250–300 billion.
 
•             Key Investors: Reliance, Adani, NTPC, Greenko, ReNew Power, global energy majors like Shell, BP, and Total Energies.
 
•             Global Green Finance Trends: Sovereign Green Bonds (India issued its first in 2023), ESG-linked FDI inflows, and multilateral funding (World Bank, ADB, JICA).
 
Decentralised Energy & Energy Access
 
Decentralized solar micro-grids, rooftop panels, and biomass projects are ensuring clean energy access in remote villages. This not only reduces dependence on diesel but also empowers rural communities with affordable, reliable, and sustainable power.
 
Policy Landscape Driving Green Energy
 
1.            National Electricity Plan (2023–32): Roadmap for 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.
 
2.            National Green Hydrogen Mission (2023): ₹19,744 crore investment to develop 5 MMT annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.
 
3.            PLI Schemes: Incentives for domestic solar PV, battery, and electrolyzer manufacturing.
 
4.            Renewable Energy Open Access & Green Credits: Policy reforms enabling industries to shift to renewables and trade carbon credits.
 
5.            Bioenergy & Waste-to-Wealth Initiatives: Compressed Biogas (CBG) and Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) integration with agriculture.
 
The government has created a favorable policy framework—Production Linked Incentives (PLIs) for solar and battery manufacturing, viability gap funding for green hydrogen, and Renewable Energy Service Companies (RESCO) models. Simultaneously, leading corporates are investing heavily in renewables, biofuels, and sustainable agriculture-energy integration. Reliance, Adani, NTPC, and international players are making India central to their green investment strategies.
 
Unlocking Opportunities Ahead
 
•             Energy Security: Reduce $160 billion annual fossil fuel import bill.
 
•             Job Creation: 1 million+ green jobs in solar, hydrogen, EVs, and bioenergy.
 
•             Agri-Energy Nexus: Rural income through agri-residue collection for CBG and biofuels.
 
Challenges on the Road Ahead
 
Despite rapid progress, challenges remain:
 
•             Integration of intermittent solar and wind into the national grid.
 
•             Scaling battery storage technologies and domestic manufacturing capacity.
 
•             Technology dependence on imported electrolysers and PV cells (though improving with PLI).
 
•             Land acquisition and balancing development with biodiversity.
 
•             Financing large-scale renewable projects at low cost.
 
Addressing these will require policy consistency, global partnerships, and technological innovation and long-term vision.
 
The Road to 2047 – Energy Independence at 100
 
By the time India celebrates its centenary of independence in 2047, it aspires to be energy independent, powered primarily by green energy. This vision includes:
 
•             100% renewable power in electricity generation.
 
•             Energy independence from fossil imports.
 
•             Transition of mobility to EVs and green hydrogen fuels.
 
•             Net-positive agriculture and industries running on renewables and circular economy models.
 
•             Millions of green jobs in manufacturing, services, and rural economies.
 
•             Leadership in green hydrogen, ammonia, and urea exports.
 
The green energy future of India is not merely about technology—it is about transformation. It is about shifting from dependence to self-reliance, from pollution to sustainability, and from energy scarcity to abundance. With bold policy, strong private sector participation, investments, and citizen engagement, India will truly become the torchbearer of the global green revolution.
 
The world is watching, and India’s choices will write the next chapter of sustainable growth. India can position itself as the world’s renewable powerhouse and green fuel exporter. For business leaders and investors, one message is clear: green energy is the future of India, it’s not just India’s mission—it is its trillion-dollar opportunity and responsibility to the planet. 
The author is Business Head – fertilisers, Reliance Industries Limited, and a certified independent director, driving India’s green energy and fertiliser transition
 
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

More From This Section

IT industry to grow 3.8% in FY24 to cross $250 billion, says Nasscom

India's informal workforce moves towards formalisation, shows govt data

Jobs

Statsguru: Jobs in India to face the heat as 50% US tariffs hit exportspremium

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

From automobiles to agriculture, EY analysis on impact of GST rate changepremium

The result of all this is strong kharif sowing, brimming reservoirs and water bodies, and food root zone soil moisture that is likely to aid in rabi planting. (Photo: PTI)

From boon to bane: How monsoon 2025 is turning into a nightmare for manypremium

GST Council meeting, GST reforms India, GST slab rationalisation, GST 12% 28% slabs, GST complexity issues, multiple GST rates India, GST cess impact, duty inversion GST, arbitrary classification GST, value-based GST rates, input-based GST rates, GST

The good and simple tax? All eyes on GST Council's two high-rate slabspremium

Topics : Green energy renewable energy solar power Wind energy hydrogen fuel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal GenZ Portests NewsAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon