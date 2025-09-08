Last day alert! These 35 stocks go ex-dividend today; do you own any?

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, Monday, September 8, 2025:
Shares of RBL Bank, Steel Authority of India, Titagarh Rail Systems, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), and 30 others are set to remain in the spotlight during today, September 8, 2025 trading session following their announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders.
The BSE data suggests that shares of these companies trade ex-dividend today, which marks the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, the investors who own the stocks before the ex-dividend can claim for the dividends. That said, it is on the record date, when the companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payouts.
Among them, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, and KDDL have announced the highest dividend among the said list of companies by deciding to pay a dividend of ₹5 each for their respective shareholders. They all see the record date on September 9 to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said announcements.
Further, RBL Bank, and Steel Authority of India have announced final dividends of ₹1 per share and ₹1.60 per share, respectively for their respective shareholders, while Titagarh Rail Systems has decided to pay a dividend of ₹1 per share to its shareholders. They all see the record date on September 9 to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said announcements.
Further, Hudco will also pay a final dividend of ₹1.05 per share to its shareholders. The company has also set the record on Sept 9.
Here is the complete list of stocks to trade ex-dividend today, along with their key announcement details:
(Source: BSE)
|
Company
|
Ex-date
|
Purpose
|
Record date
|
Acknit Industries
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Aeroflex Enterprises
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.30
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Apollo Micro Systems
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.2500
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Bhagwati Autocast
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.50
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Birla Corporation
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹10
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
BLS International Services
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
BLS E-Services
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Dilip Buildcon
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.60
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Filtra Consultants and Engineers
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹5
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Haldyn Glass
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.70
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
HFCL
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹0.10
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Hindustan Hardy
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹2.80
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Hisar Metal Industries
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.0500
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
India Tourism Development Corporation
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.90
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Jash Engineering
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.20
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
KDDL
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Lehar Footwears
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Manaksia Aluminium Company
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.0700
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.0500
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Manali Petrochemicals
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Mangal Compusolution
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
RBL Bank
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Rico Auto Industries
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Steel Authority of India
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.60
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Tega Industries
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Titagarh Rail Systems
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.20
|
Sep 9, 2025
