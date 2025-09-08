Monday, September 08, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last day alert! These 35 stocks go ex-dividend today; do you own any?

Last day alert! These 35 stocks go ex-dividend today; do you own any?

Dividend stocks today: Here is the complete list of stocks to trade ex-dividend today, along with their key announcement details

dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, Monday, September 8, 2025: Shares of RBL Bank, Steel Authority of India, Titagarh Rail Systems, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), and 30 others are set to remain in the spotlight during today, September 8, 2025 trading session following their announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders.    The BSE data suggests that shares of these companies trade ex-dividend today, which marks the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, the investors who own the stocks before the ex-dividend can claim for the dividends. That said, it is on the record date, when the companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payouts.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 
 
 
Among them, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, and KDDL have announced the highest dividend among the said list of companies by deciding to pay a dividend of ₹5 each for their respective shareholders. They all see the record date on September 9 to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said announcements.
 
Further, RBL Bank, and Steel Authority of India have announced final dividends of ₹1 per share and ₹1.60 per share, respectively for their respective shareholders, while Titagarh Rail Systems has decided to pay a dividend of ₹1 per share to its shareholders. They all see the record date on September 9 to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said announcements.
 
Further, Hudco will also pay a final dividend of ₹1.05 per share to its shareholders. The company has also set the record on Sept 9.

Here is the complete list of stocks to trade ex-dividend today, along with their key announcement details:

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Acknit Industries Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 9, 2025
Aeroflex Enterprises Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.30 Sep 9, 2025
Apollo Micro Systems Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2500 Sep 9, 2025
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 9, 2025
Bhagwati Autocast Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 Sep 9, 2025
Birla Corporation Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 Sep 9, 2025
BLS International Services Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 9, 2025
BLS E-Services Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 9, 2025
Dilip Buildcon Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 9, 2025
DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.60 Sep 9, 2025
Filtra Consultants and Engineers Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 9, 2025
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Sep 8, 2025 Dividend - ₹5 Sep 9, 2025
Haldyn Glass Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.70 Sep 9, 2025
HFCL Sep 8, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 9, 2025
Hindustan Hardy Sep 8, 2025 Dividend - ₹2.80 Sep 9, 2025
Hisar Metal Industries Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 9, 2025
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.0500 Sep 9, 2025
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 Sep 9, 2025
India Tourism Development Corporation Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.90 Sep 9, 2025
Jash Engineering Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.20 Sep 9, 2025
KDDL Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 Sep 9, 2025
Lehar Footwears Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 9, 2025
Manaksia Aluminium Company Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.0700 Sep 9, 2025
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.0500 Sep 9, 2025
Manali Petrochemicals Sep 8, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 9, 2025
Mangal Compusolution Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 9, 2025
RBL Bank Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 9, 2025
Rico Auto Industries Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 9, 2025
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 9, 2025
Steel Authority of India Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.60 Sep 9, 2025
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 9, 2025
Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 9, 2025
Tega Industries Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 9, 2025
Titagarh Rail Systems Sep 8, 2025 Dividend - ₹1 Sep 9, 2025
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.20 Sep 9, 2025
  (Source: BSE)

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

