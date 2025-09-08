Top three stock picks today: Here's what makes Angel One analyst bullish

Stock Recommendations:
NSE scrip - Ashok Leyland
View - Bullish
Last close - ₹131
Ashok Leyland stock price continue to trend higher in a steady, higher-top, higher-bottom formation, recently breaking past a key resistance level and confirming a bullish continuation setup. The breakout occurred with a Bullish Tasuki Gap, which not only highlights strong trend momentum but is also acting as a solid support zone on declines. Adding to the positive structure, the RSI across all major time frames has crossed above 60, reinforcing the strength of the uptrend and supporting a constructive outlook.
Hence, we recommend 'Buy' Ashok Leyland around ₹131 - 129 | SL: ₹124 | TGT: ₹145
NSE scrip - Dixon Technologies (India)
View - Bullish
Last close - ₹883
Share price of Dixon Technologies has broken out of a multi-month resistance with strong volumes and a bullish candlestick, confirming underlying strength. A golden crossover of the 50-EMA above the 200-SMA adds positive long-term implications, while prices moving above the 61.8% retracement of the decline from all-time highs signals a likely resumption of the primary uptrend. Importantly, volumes are aligning with the trend — rising during up moves and easing during dips — which validates the sustainability of the ongoing bullish structure.
Hence, we recommend 'Buy' Dixon around ₹17,855 - ₹17,800 | SL: ₹16,770| TGT: ₹19,900
NSE scrip - NMDC
View - Bullish
Last close - ₹74.5
After consolidating in a range for the past few months, NMDC stock has broken out this week, confirming a symmetrical triangle bullish pattern. Such breakouts typically pave the way for strong trending moves, and this one is reinforced by a bullish candlestick with high volumes. Adding to the conviction, prices are trading well above key moving averages, underscoring the strength of the overall positive structure.
Hence, we recommend 'Buy' NMDC around ₹74.5 - ₹73.5 | SL: ₹71 | TGT: ₹81
(Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)