Home / Markets / News / Tenneco Clean Air posts strong D-St debut; shares list at 27% premium

Tenneco Clean Air posts strong D-St debut; shares list at 27% premium

Tenneco Clean Air stock listed at ₹505 on the NSE, opening with a 27 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹397 per share

Tenneco Clean Air listing

Tenneco Clean Air listing

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Tenneco Clean Air listing, Tenneco Clean Air share price: Shares clean air and powertrain products manufacturer Tenneco Clean Air made a solid debut on Dalal Street in an otherwise subdued market. The company stock listed at ₹505 on the NSE, opening with a 27 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹397. Soon after listing, the stock touched a high of ₹516, up 2 per cent from the listing price. 
 
On the BSE as well, Tenneco Clean shares opened at ₹498, a premium of 25.4 per cent. Post-listing, the stock rose around 3.6 per cent from the listing price to ₹516.35.
 
 
The listing price of Tenneco Clean was in-line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Tenneco Clean Air were trading at ₹501, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹104 or 26.2 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO subscription rate

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the Tenneco Clean Air IPO received a robust response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 58.83 times. Investors placed bids for 3.92 billion equity shares against the 66.66 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 166.42 times.  The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 40.74 times, while the retail investors’ portion received 5.11 times more bids than the shares on offer.
 
Ahead of the IPO, the company had raised ₹1,079.99 crore from 58 anchor investors on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. It allocated 27.2 million equity shares to anchor investors at ₹397 per share.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO details

Tenneco Clean Air successfully raised ₹3,600 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of 90.7 million equity shares. There is no fresh issue component. Tenneco Mauritius Holdings is the promoter selling shareholder. 
 
The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹378 to ₹397 per share, with a minimum application lot of 37 shares. The issue was open for subscription from November 12 to November 14, 2025.  The allotment of shares was finalised on Monday, November 17. 
 
According to the RHP, the company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

